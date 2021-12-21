Google will soon stop updating its OnHub Wi-Fi router





Google first tried the Wi-Fi router on Google OnHub, manufactured by TP-Link and Asus in 2015. It was a moderate success and was replaced the following year by the Google Wifi mesh router system (which became Nest Wifi in 2019). All Google Wifi and Nest Wifi products will continue to be fully supported, but Google will begin turning off the OnHub lights later next year.

Google is sending OnHub users an email notifying them of future changes (via Android Police). The message says, “Support for OnHub devices will end on December 19, 2022. After that, the router will continue to work, but will not receive new software features or security updates and performance is not guaranteed. Google You will not be able to use the Home app’s features to update network settings, add devices, run speed tests, etc. Also, Google Assistant commands such as “Hey Google, Pause Wi-Fi” It will not be available. “

Simply put, the OnHub router will continue to provide an internet connection to your home after December 2022, but you will not be able to change settings or use many of the features currently available. This is less than a decade and is definitely not great for the high-end router system sold by Google in 2017. The rest of the OnHub routers can (but shouldn’t) be purchased from third-party sellers on Newegg and other sites. t).

However, Google does provide some good news. Emails sent to OnHub owners include a 40% discount code applicable to Nest Wifi hardware. OnHub wasn’t a mesh network system, so if you buy an equivalent unit of Nest Wifi, you’ll get a discount of up to $ 101. It’s not clear if the discount will overlap with the sale of the Google Store on Nest hardware. This brings the total to $ 89 (at least until the end of sale). Regular Google Wifi can still be purchased from Google at low prices, but the company doesn’t offer them special discounts.

