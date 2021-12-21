Plano-based Halo completes Series B with a $ 400 million valuation »Dallas Innovates





Halo’s founding partners Michael Ehrman, Cesar Milllan, Ken Ehrman [Photo: Halo]

According to the American Humane Association, one in three pets will be lost for life. Ken Ehrman, co-founder of Halo, knows it well. In 2017, his young niece dog Ruby escaped from the “invisible fence” and was run over by a car. That day, Ehrman decided to start a company that could make dogs safer everywhere.

Today, his Plano-based startup Halo has announced the completion of a Series B funding round. According to the company, the increase was led by “a prominent new investment partner with several existing investors.” Currently, about 50,000 dog owners across the United States use Halo’s smart dog collars.

The co-founder’s brother first tracked the vehicle fleet

Ken Ehrman and his brother Michael Ehrman are both engineers with a degree from Stanford University. Prior to founding Halo, he had a lot of experience with IoT tracking technology through ID Systems, a provider of wireless systems for managing fleets of industrial vehicles.

The ID, now known as PowerFleet, was founded by Ken. Ken continued to own more than 40 patents related to his company’s technology. His brother Michael spent 24 years as the company’s CTO, launching over 100 IoT products used in more than 500,000 industrial and commercial vehicles worldwide.

But dogs are not vehicles. They feel the urge to play around with things. Panic getting lost on a scary street. The comfort of knowing their boundaries and having their own territory.

‘Whisper of the Dog’ Co-founded by Cesar Millan

“It was a tragedy to know that I had the experience to solve,” Ken Ahman said in a company video when Ken’s niece lost his dog to a passing car.

But first the brothers needed someone who could put the psychology of the dog at the center of their clever collar.

“I knew I needed Cesar Millan,” said Ken Eman about the famous “Dog Whisperer” in the Nat Geo TV series. “To make technology work for dogs, you really need to understand dogs. So, first, Cesar and I were together. I gave him the concept of technology, that is, dogs from chains. He explained how to make it possible to live a safe life away, and that was his vision that dogs need to live in a leash. “

“So when he heard about Halo Collar, it was really a match in heaven,” Ehrman adds in the video. “You have my brother’s technical genius, you have Cesar Millan’s dog genius, and I was just trying to put them together.”

Giving dogs both freedom and safety is Cesar Millan’s core vision.

“Birds need to fly, fish need to swim, and dogs need to be tied to a leash to lead a safe life,” Milan said in a statement. Allow more dogs to follow, play and explore every day. “

“Invisible fence” created by GPS tracking, not buried cable

Unlike standard invisible fences, where the surrounding cables need to be buried underground, Halo Collar creates a GPS-enabled area where dogs can walk around safely. This allows you to “take” the fence anywhere and store up to 20 different GPS-mapped “fences” to suit the places you might visit.

When the dog gets lost beyond the GPS boundaries, the collar gives the dog “preventive feedback” to let him know that he will turn back. Feedback can be customized as a beep, vibration warning, or, if desired, “static feedback” that gives the dog a sudden, very light impact, such as when you grab a doorknob after rubbing your paw. carpet.

When the dog stops or turns, the collar deploys “encouragement feedback” to let the dog know that he has done a good job.

“This not only provides a fence that can be carried anywhere, but also communication with dogs, dog training, [and] Learn Cesar’s techniques on how to have the best experience with your dog. “Ken Ehmann says in the video.

How to use

To use Halo color, the owner downloads the Halo app, finds their location on the map, and uses their fingertips to “draw” the desired GPS fence point. That information is automatically downloaded to the collar and a working fence is created.

With the dog training function of the collar, it can be used without a fence.

“I hike dogs,” Ken Ehrman says in a video. “I trained her on the whistle. If another hiker comes down with the dog, they are tied to a leash and my dog ​​is unlaced, press the whistle button. Whether you see the deer stop or whatever you are doing, you turn around and come to me. “

Cesar Waythrough Training “Aggression”

Ken Ehrman has a great belief in Millan’s positive training philosophy, which he and his brother Michael have infused into Halo Collar.

“Dog is good at associating sound with what you want to do,” he adds. “They always want to please you, so you don’t have to train through fear. You can train through aggressiveness. That’s what Cesar does.” Beep “means fence and “Whistle” means to come back. And if you do it for 21 days, you’ll have safety and unstringed life that can never be reproduced. “

Financing expands Halo’s infrastructure globally

The company says it plans to use Series B funding to improve wireless performance, expand infrastructure and serve millions of “pack members” around the world. The funds will also support the expansion of the company’s membership plan and the strengthening of its customer service network.

