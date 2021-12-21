Why New York City is cracking down on AI in hiring





The New York City Council voted 38-4 on November 10, 2021 to pass a bill requiring employers to conduct an annual bias audit of artificial intelligence (AI) used in urban processes and tools. did. Companies that use AI-generated resources are responsible for disclosing to job seekers how the technology was used in the recruitment process and are candidates for alternative approaches such as having people process applications instead. Must be allowed to. For the first time, a New York-sized city fines private or biased use of AI and charges employers and vendors up to $ 1,500 for each breach. The bill was passed without the signature of Mayor DeBlasios, and the bill is expected to come into effect in 2023. This is a move by the government to crack down on the use of AI in the recruitment process and foresee what other cities may do to fight AI. Created prejudice and discrimination.

Use of AI in recruitment

In recent years, companies have accelerated the adoption of AI in their recruitment process. As the economy recovers from the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent mass retirement, new technologies like AI have helped companies streamline mass employment while reducing operating costs. However, as rushing to introduce new technology tools, employment professionals are increasing AI usage, including systematic biases where machine learning algorithms can persist in employment screening and employment practices. Does not adequately address the intentional and unintentional consequences of.

In 2018, Amazon discovered that AI recruitment software downgraded resumes, including the word female and resumes of all women’s college candidates. The company hasn’t had much history in hiring female engineers and computer scientists. According to a 2018 survey, Face ++ and Microsoft AI are popular facial recognition software that can be used to analyze a candidate’s emotions about desirable traits, assigning black men more negative emotions than white men. Is shown. If left unchecked, these biases in automated systems result in unjustified seizure of candidates’ opportunities from historically disadvantaged groups.

New York City leaders, with the help of scholars, industry leaders, and civil society organizations, are advancing laws in this area to help identify and mitigate potential shortcomings in the use of AI. While the bill could be an important step in combating AI bias in recruitment, experts are also wary of its various shortcomings. Groups such as Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) have expressed concern about the design and implementation of discriminatory audits based solely on race and gender, rather than other variables such as disability, age, and other factors. The CDT also argues that the law applies only to the recruitment process, leaving room for private use of AI in determining compensation, schedules, working conditions and promotions.

Use of audit

The CDT also expressed concern about the lack of details on how to conduct bias audits in the bill. Bias audits, as defined by law, are fair assessments by independent auditors. .. .. [which tests the] An automated employment decision tool for assessing the different impacts of the tool. Julia Stoyanovich of New York University has flagged that these requirements can be easily met. Vendors have a wider range of interpretations, which can then diminish the lines of enforceable violations.

In this regard, Debrazi is a Fellow of the Mozilla Foundation and the Algorithm Justice League and has a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. Students argued that annual audits should not be a one-off process in which the vendor is solely responsible. Instead, she suggests that more infrastructure can lead to a more accountable audit system. This includes an audit and oversight committee that helps scrutinize and support certified third-party stakeholders, and a national reporting system that flags cases of discrimination and potential violations. Brookings scholar Alex Engler has revealed similar considerations regarding the integrity of audits in hiring algorithms, arguing that the data and documents collected by auditors should also consider possible biases. increase. Such allegations relate to New York City law binding enforcement to harm by identifiable algorithms in employment applications.

In addition to the complexity of enforcement, there is data that the AI ​​recruitment system is being trained. Despite efforts by federal agencies such as the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) to identify and mitigate face-to-face stigma and discrimination in the workplace, they continue. Therefore, even if the algorithm is less disgusting with demographic groups, the variety of variables collected and the use of masked proxies such as zip codes allow the algorithm to be used for racing and other protected categories. You can draw conclusions very accurately. For example, Amazon’s recruitment algorithm wasn’t programmed to deliberately take over female job seekers, but applicants’ college choices and past experience are different from previous employees, not males. , Was enough to show that it was downgraded.

Employment best practices have worked hard to obscure characteristics that may bias employers in the employment process, such as future employee race, religion, disability status, and gender identity. rice field. The use of blind interviews, especially in pre-screening, is an example of a strategy to bring fairness to the process. However, by using AI in the recruitment process, employers can undo these benefits by accessing and reviewing published photos, affinity groups, and hypertext that is causally relevant to applicants. I can do it.

More states and municipalities are following

Beyond New York City, other states and municipalities are taking steps to curb the use of AI during the recruitment process. In 2019, Illinois passed the Artificial Intelligence Video Interview Act (HB 2557). This requires employers to disclose when AI will be used in video interviews and gives applicants the option to delete the data. Maryland then passed HB 1202. It prohibits the use of facial recognition in pre-employment interviews until the employer obtains the applicant’s consent. California’s pending bill SB1241, the Talent Equity (TECH) Law for Competitive Employment, is similar to the New York City bill, and the AI ​​used for employment is pre-tested for bias each year. is needed. Earlier this month, the Attorney General of the District of Columbia sent a similar bill to the city council. The bill blames companies for the use of biased AI algorithms in education, employment, finance, and more.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 explicitly prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, gender, country of origin, etc., but there is much work to be done to enforce the law. I have. In December 2020, 10 senators, including Senator Michael Bennett (D-Colo.), Cory Booker (DN.J.), and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), joined EEOC Chairman Janet Dhillon. Investigate the prejudice of AI-led employment technology to the Commission. In response, the EEOC announced in October 2021 that it would launch an initiative to investigate AI bias in employment and ensure that these tools comply with anti-discrimination and civil rights laws.

New York City law seems like the first step, but many of the potential implications of using AI in both employment and employment processes remain unresolved. Policy makers interested in strengthening NYC’s work will thoroughly investigate the bias in the results of AI by subsequent auditing methods and automatically perform third-party audits if different actions are believed to have taken place. We need to explore the possibility of triggering on.

Amazon is a common unlimited donor to the Brookings Institution. The findings, interpretations and conclusions contained in this article are those of the author and are not affected by donations.

