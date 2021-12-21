Google Maps | So you can see traffic in real time | Applications | Smartphones | Traffic Congestion | Technology | Mobile Phones | PCs | GPS | Roads | Avenues | nnda | nnni | Sports Play





Did you know about this sensational trick? Google Maps is not only an application used to find out how to get to a specific place you don’t know, but it is also very useful for many other things. For example, near restaurants, ATMs, parks, or your area, but one of the most important features when traveling by car is the ability to show if there is traffic or traffic on a road or street. How can I see traffic in real time? This section describes the procedure in detail.

The aforementioned map platform, developed by Alphabet Inc., has display modes for mobile and computer that allow you to view the traffic that currently exists at each location or route. It’s a native Google Maps tool, so you don’t need to install any additional programs.

Take a look: Which application has the best Google Maps or Waze route features? How to find out if there is traffic on Google Maps First, make sure that Google Maps has no pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store, then click the layer icon on the right. A new window will open.here[マップの詳細]Go to the section. Finally,[トラフィック]Tap to close the window. Then reopen Google Maps.

As you can see, the map shows lines of different colors on roads and boulevards. The green line means there is no traffic jam. Yellow means less traffic. Finally, when there is a traffic jam or a car jam, Google Maps will mark you with a red line. When observing the latter, it is advisable to take another route that emphasizes the first two colors.

How to save fuel in Google Maps Open the app and enter your destination address. Press the display icon to display it at the bottom. At the top, select whether to move by car or motorcycle. The app will be displayed automatically. The distance in kilometers you are traveling and the time you are arriving. In addition, there is a cone of green leaves, touching it, the app will give you a much shorter route and approximate amount of fuel spent from origin to destination.

Is there a problem with Google Maps? Is the map not loaded or is the display missing? If your application crashes on your phone or tablet, or if you encounter other issues that affect your experience, follow this sequence of steps by clicking here to access Google Help Support.

