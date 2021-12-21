US Security Watchdog Clears Google, Meta’s Submarine Cable The Register





U.S. security agencies have signed a deal promising that Google and Meta will limit Pacific Light Data Communications, a Chinese-based company, after the FCC’s Pacific Light Cable Network, a mega-submarine cable from the U.S. to APAC. We recommend that you approve the switch-on. Co Ltd’s “Access to Information and Infrastructure”.

Panorama view of Toucheng, the beautiful north coast of Taiwan, one of the landing points of PLCN

The Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) consists of 11,806 km of fiber and has a capacity of 120 Tbps, making it the largest trans-Pacific route. At the start of the project, Google said PLCN “will bring lower latency, more security, and more bandwidth to Google users in the APAC region.”

Pacific Light Data Communications Co Ltd (PLDC), a company based in Google, Meta and China, is all part of the PLCN Cable Consortium.

In a statement from the Justice Department last week, state agencies described precautions as a result of China’s “sustainable efforts” to “acquire sensitive personal data of millions of Americans.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has signed a security agreement between Meta and Google for all members of the US telecommunications and services sector’s evaluation committee for foreign participation (ridiculously named Team Telecom). When the FCC paves the way for recommending the FCC, it will be licensed to operate the cable. The cable contains six fiber optic pairs to handle some of the growing Internet data traffic between APAC and the United States.

PLCN is currently landing in Baler Bay, Philippines, Toucheng, Taiwan, and El Segundo, California, on the west coast of the United States.

The submarine cable, first announced in 2016, was the first direct link from Hong Kong to the United States, but the consortium withdrew its application for a cable to land near the eastern Pearl River Delta in August 2020.

PLDC is the project’s biggest supporter, and the United States could become vulnerable to China after real estate tycoon Wei Junkang sold it to Beijing-based broadband provider DrPeng Telecom & Media Group in 2017. I have expressed concern that there is. Peng, with ties to Chinese government agencies and Huawei, is currently in the midst of a long-standing battle with the United States, and was listed on the Commerce Department’s Entity List in May 2019 with hardware from the United States. Software exports are restricted. To the designated organization unless explicitly approved.

Last year’s google and facebook [PDF] We asked the FCC for permission to turn on the PLCN section between the United States, the Philippines and Taiwan. This means that the Hong Kong section will be dormant. The statement on Friday means that the federal government will give them OK.

“These agreements will allow Google and Meta to take advantage of significant additional cable capacity while protecting the privacy and security of Americans through conditions that reflect the current threat environment,” said the Department of Justice National Security. Security Agency Assistant Secretary of Justice Matthew G. Olsen said on Friday. ..

US security agencies have stated that the pair (among others not mentioned) “pursues diversification of Asian interconnection points, including but not limited to Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.” Said that they had agreed.

Meta told the register: “We are encouraged by the government’s recommendation to approve the use of the PLCN submarine cable system to connect the United States and the Philippines.

“This cable system will increase the internet capacity between the two countries … Our approach is to build state-of-the-art secure submarine cables and all data passing through them is protected by a high degree of encryption. Is to do it. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/12/20/google_meta_cable/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos