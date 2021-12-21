SpaceX reports 132 Covid cases at its California headquarters





At least 132 employees at SpaceXs Southern California headquarters tested positive for the coronavirus, according to information posted on the Los Angeles County website. The number of cases currently reported was the highest among private companies in the county.

The outbreak was a wave of infection nationwide, primarily caused by variants of the Omicron virus, and a private space company founded and led by Elon Musk swiftly launched a series of rockets at sites in California and Florida. It happened while I was going.

Approximately 6,000 employees at headquarters in Hawthorne, California manufacture and manufacture SpaceXs Falcon 9 rockets and crew dragon capsules. Rockets are the main launch rockets used by private companies and governments to put satellites into orbit, and capsules are NASA’s main vehicle for carrying astronauts to space stations. There is also a company mission control room in Hawthorne where engineers often see engineers during the live video stream of the launch, sitting behind a masked computer monitor.

The Los Angeles Times’ previously reported headquarters outbreak, based on data posted by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department on Sunday, occurred during a busy period for the company.

SpaceX broke the company’s record on Sunday with the shortest turnaround time between the two missions and launched a Turkish satellite into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. California. Another mission from Florida is scheduled for Tuesday morning, sending cargo capsules full of supplies and research to NASA’s space station, although local weather looks bad.

SpaceX did not return a request for comment.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, SpaceXs founder and CEO Musk opposed California regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. In May last year, Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, said he would resume production at Fremont’s factory, despite county regulations hindering employees from working. I went against the public health order.

The day after this year’s Thanksgiving, Musk fueled SpaceX’s bankruptcy threat in an email sent to employees and urged them to tackle engineering challenges related to the development of the company’s next-generation rocket, Starship.

According to internal reports, pandemics frequently disrupt spaceflight activity, causing NASA a delay of nearly $ 3 billion, and European and Russian missions to Mars must be postponed until 2022 in early 2020. It was. Includes resuming the launch of astronauts from American soil in May 2020.

Musk himself tested positive for the virus in November 2020, preventing him from attending the launch of four astronauts from the Kennedy Space Center into NASA’s space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/20/science/spacex-covid-cases.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos