Google Cloud Marketplace: Channel partners face multi-vendor revenue hurdles





The Information reports that the Google Cloud Marketplace is blocking channel partners from reselling and monetizing third-party software.

According to The Information, a Silicon Valley-focused media site, Google Cloud faces contractual hurdles involving channel partners who sell non-Google solutions.

The report states that this issue is due to Google’s long-standing failure to enforce certain rules governing how channel partners sell third-party software to customers through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Google Cloud Marketplace: Can MSP resell third-party Marketplace software?

According to The Information, the five-part problem looks like this:

Google’s Terms of Service, which has been in force since the launch of the Cloud Marketplace in 2018, prohibits partners from reselling third-party software. Still, for years, Google’s partners were selling third-party software through the cloud marketplace anyway. Over the last few months, Google Cloud has tweaked its sales system to automatically prevent such transactions from occurring in the cloud marketplace. Google’s crackdown has so far disrupted or delayed at least $ hundreds of millions of pending transactions involving partners and third-party software. After that, a Google Cloud sales representative took over part of the transaction directly, excluding partners who were competing to close the transaction and reach their annual goals. , The report suggested. Google Cloud Marketplace and AWS and Azure: Amazon and Microsoft Advantages?

The crackdown puts Google at a disadvantage compared to its rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Both have formal programs that allow partners to sell third-party software in addition to AWS and Azure services.

Google doesn’t seem to challenge The Information’s report. We promised to make the Google Cloud Marketplace service very easy for our customers to deploy and use. A Google Cloud spokesperson will always work with partners and customers to ensure that all uses of the Marketplace are within the terms of use.

