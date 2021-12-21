Concept: AirPods Max is just one.This is what I want to see in the next version





AirPods Max is officially 1 year old. This probably means we’re approaching the first revision, assuming Apple plans to keep them. There are many ways Apple can improve these great over-the-ear headphones. But we wanted to think realistically. What could Apple actually do to upgrade the AirPods Max?

Some degree of water resistance

The AirPods Max is my favorite product Apple is making right now, but it lacks the sweat and water resistance that are key to making AirPods and AirPods Pro great. The main reason I don’t wear AirPods Max outdoors is because I’m afraid of damage from all kinds of liquids. Sudden storms can kill them in seconds, and heavy runs can stink the earcups. We would be happy if Apple could seal the AirPods Max in a more water-resistant way, if not necessarily waterproof.

USB-C + MagSafe charging

Like other AirPods, AirPods Max uses Lightning to charge. However, you can provide much better service by using the USB-C connector. AirPods Max is much larger than AirPods and AirPods Pro, so it takes a little longer to charge. By switching to USB-C, we were able to not only extend compatibility but also increase charging speed. Switching to USB-C will make it easier for more people to use AirPods Max. The unique Lightning to 3.5mm jack cable is ambiguous and can be difficult to find.

MagSafe has appeared on AirPods and AirPods Pro this year, but we hope to see it on AirPods Max as well. The AirPods Max are big enough to accommodate the powerful ring of MagSafe magnets. Magnetic charging does not work well with aluminum, so you can incorporate the ring into the case. Apple can insert a USB-C (or Lightning) connector into the case that plugs into the headphones when you insert them into the case. Then simply place the MagSafe pack on top of the case.

Offer more customization options

Before the release of AirPods Max, there were long rumors about replaceable cups and headbands. And while you can certainly change them with the current AirPods Max, Apple doesn’t advertise the ability to customize your headphones. The company sells replacements for earcups of each color, but they are expensive and not sold at Apple retail stores. Also, AirPods Max cases cannot be purchased individually. If you want to replace the headband because of damage or because you want to mix colors, you’re out of luck.

Apple needs to start selling all three components of the package individually, in different colors of all kinds. You can also change the color seasonally with your Apple Watch band or iPhone case. This will give you what you want to see next: fresh colors.

Seasonal color refresh

AirPods Max currently comes in five colors: silver, space gray, green, pink, and blue. These colors are a perfect match for the five options available on the 2020 iPad Air. But let’s be clear, these are the colors of last season and don’t match Apple’s 2021 products. We hope that AirPods Max will add three new shades to match the iPad mini: Starlight, the new Roger Pink, and Purple.

When applied to AirPods Max, all three colors look great and accentuate the unique design of the headphones. In fact, these retro colors are perfect for your home. AirPods Max has a purely visual retro feel, and these colors really complement the look.

Lower that $ 549 price

Apple has priced a lot of people from AirPods Max. They are surprisingly expensive at $ 549. And while some of us believe it’s worth a penny, the product actually seems to work only when the price goes down. Over the past few months, Apple’s retail partners have been selling AirPods Max for sale rapidly. The sweet spot seems to be somewhere between $ 400 and $ 500. AirPods Max is currently available for $ 455.99 on Best Buy and $ 479.99 on Target.

Apple needs to reduce them to a decent price of at least $ 499. If more people can get AirPods Max, AirPods Max can be as culturally popular as regular AirPods. If you lower the price even lower, like $ 399 or $ 449, they’ll probably make a big mistake.

What will you change?

There are no signs that Apple will soon release second-generation AirPods Max headphones, but we hope the company is working to improve one of its best products. What do you want Apple to change with the next-generation AirPods Max? Please let us know in the comments below.

