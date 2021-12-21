Silicon Valley New Get-Rich-Faster Job: Cryptographic Startup





Oakland, California. When Sandy Carter resigned as Vice President of the Amazons Cloud Computing Unit this month, she announced in a LinkedIn post that she would join a crypto technology company. She included a link to an open position at startup.

Within two days, more than 350 people from major internet companies clicked on the link to apply for a job at the company Unstoppable Domains, she said. Startups sell website addresses on the blockchain, a distributed ledger system that underpins cryptocurrencies.

That perfect storm, Mr. Carter said. The momentum seen in this space is incredible.

Carter is part of a wave of executives and engineers quitting difficult jobs at Google, Amazon, Apple, and other large tech companies, some of which are to chase what’s considered once in a generation. Opportunity to pay millions of dollars in annual compensation. The next big thing is cryptocurrencies, which are catch-all designations, including digital currencies like Bitcoin and products like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that rely on blockchain.

Silicon Valley is now full of stories of people riding life-changing wealth on seemingly ridiculous crypto investments like Dogecoin, a digital coin based on dog memes. Bitcoin has skyrocketed by about 60% this year, but the value of Ethereum, the cryptocurrency associated with the Ethereum blockchain, has more than quintupled.

But beyond its speculative enthusiasts, the growing tech industry delegation has a moment of change that occurs once every few decades and rewards those who find seismic changes before other parts of the world. I’m watching it. With cryptocurrencies, they only see the historical similarities between the way PCs and the Internet were once ridiculed, overturn the status quo and create a new generation of millionaires.

Investors were also flooded. This year, it has invested more than $ 28 billion in cryptocurrency and blockchain startups around the world, according to PitchBook, a company that tracks private investment. This is four times the total for 2020. Over $ 3 billion has been invested exclusively in NFT companies.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of search engine startup Neeva and a former Google executive competing for talent with cryptocurrencies, said cryptocurrencies can hear a huge suction. It feels like the 1990s and the birth of the Internet. Early on, it’s chaotic, and full of its many opportunities.

Speculatives said the crypto, which was rebranded as the unseen Web 3, may be no different from past speculative bubbles such as subprime mortgages and the 17th-century tulip epidemic. .. They said that many enthusiasts are driven by the desire to get rich quickly by trading asset classes that appear to be based on internet jokes.

But the increasing rank of true followers says that cryptography can change the world by creating a more decentralized Internet that is not controlled by a small number of businesses. Such possibilities have existed since the introduction of Bitcoin in 2009, but cryptographic products such as NFTs have become mainstream only this year. It has accelerated the outflow of cryptocurrencies from big tech companies into the world.

This month, Lyft’s Chief Financial Officer, Brian Roberts, left the ridehaling company to join OpenSea, a popular cryptocurrency startup. I’ve seen enough cycles and paradigm shifts to be recognizable when something so big is just emerging, he said in an email. From the perspective of NFTs and their impact, we are day one.

(Lyfts co-founder John Zimmer said he hopes Roberts will be successful in his new venture.)

Last month, Jack Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter and spent more time working on cryptocurrencies and Web 3 at his other company, Square. In favor of the blockchain, Dorsey also renamed Square to Block. He emphasized the changes by refreshing the portraits of blockhead executives as blockhead avatars, and built software tools to allow others to create their own blockhead avatars.

And David Marcus, head of Facebook’s parent company Meta’s cryptocurrency efforts, announced that he would resign by the end of the year to pursue his entrepreneurial spirit. Marcus, 48, plans to work on his own cryptocurrency project, two people who know his plan said.

Marcus declined to comment, as did a meta spokesman.

The appeal of Cryptos is so great that some of the big tech companies are struggling to retain their employees. At Google, there was so much concern about retaining employees, including not losing to crypto companies, so this issue was raised every Monday with the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai and his best. He said he became part of the executive agenda discussed by two people with knowledge of the discussion on behalf of him.

Google has also begun offering additional stock swaps to some employees of companies that appear to be poaching-savvy, these people said. Google declined to comment.

Unlike Meta, which uses cryptocurrencies, Google is hesitant to jump into this move. But Google employees saw the crypto opportunity first when Vice President Surojit Chatterjee left the company last year to become the chief product officer of Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges. I made it.

When Coinbase went public in April, Chatterjees’ company stock surged to a value of over $ 600 million. He worked there for only 14 months.

Such a huge amount of cryptocurrency wealth creates the fear of missing FOMOs among many technicians, especially those who bought Bitcoin a few years ago and are now very wealthy. I am.

Evan Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs, a startup focused on building blockchain infrastructure projects, said most people were looking for investment opportunities around 2017. .. Now they really want to make something.

Cryptocurrency Card Guide 1/7

Glossary. Cryptocurrencies have changed from curiosity to viable investment, making it almost impossible to ignore. If you’re struggling with terminology, we can help:

Bitcoin. Bitcoinis are digital tokens that can be sent electronically from one user to another, anywhere in the world. Bitcoin is also the name of the payment network where this form of digital currency is stored and transferred.

Blockchain. Blockchain is a jointly maintained database that reliably stores digital information. The original blockchain was a database that stored all Bitcoin transactions, but non-currency-based businesses and governments are also trying to store data using blockchain technology.

Coinbase. Coinbase, the first major cryptocurrency company to be listed on the US Stock Exchange, is a platform that allows people and companies to buy and sell a variety of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, for a transaction fee.

Cryptographic finance. The development of cryptocurrencies has created a parallel universe of alternative financial services known as Decentralized Finance (DeFi), allowing crypto businesses to move into the traditional banking territory, including lending and borrowing.

Chen, 50, left Facebook six years later in September and has recently been working on the cryptocurrency initiative Novi. Of the approximately 20 employees at Mysten Labs, most are scattered across San Francisco, London, New York, etc., and approximately 80% come from technology companies such as Facebook, Google, and Netflix.

A proliferation of companies are focusing on blockchain technology, including crypto exchanges such as Bitpanda, Gemini and CoinList. Art collectors such as NFT and OpenSea and Dapper Labs. Infrastructure companies such as Dfinity and Alchemy.

Part of the cryptocurrency brain drain is also fueled by concerns about the dominance and dominance of the largest tech companies by their employees. Many have joined Google, Facebook, etc. to create something new, but have only encountered the backlash of bureaucracy and working with giants.

Those who have big tech salaries don’t have to wait for cryptocurrency start-ups to pay off, just like traditional tech start-ups.

Employees usually accept small salaries at tech starters in the hope that the company’s stock will grow someday, but workers at crypto starters will have much earlier liquidity. Or you will be provided with the ability to cash out stocks. Often they can do so in the form of trading the company’s cryptocurrencies, and investment company paradigm recruiter Dan McCarthy talks about the potential benefits of crypto startups for tech workers. I am writing.

In some cases, crypto startups offer the same reward packages as the largest tech companies, as employees can easily convert their tokens or the underlying cryptocurrencies that underpin their startups into cash.

According to Chen, many of these companies are so well-capitalized that they don’t have to receive one-third of Big Tech’s salary anymore.

Former Amazon Vice President Carter said people are interested in working for crypto companies for more than just money. Some people were drawn to the spirit of web3, which seeks to decentralize power and decision making. This is an alternative to how Google and Facebook came to dominate the Internet by sucking personal data from users and selling targeted ads.

Carter said he had a great deal of interest in web3 at Amazon, but he agreed not to recruit his former colleagues, so he didn’t hire him there.

So will the outflow of tech employees to crypto continue?

She said the answer was absolutely yes. It’s a good time to dive into it.

