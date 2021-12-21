Alabindo Eye Care for Jaipur’s Foot India worked well with frugal engineering, but needed a new innovator





File Photo of Uganda Parliamentary Speaker Hon.Rebeca Kadaga has launched the “India for Humanity” prosthetic limb camp. About 150 Ugandans received free artificial limbs. | @ Ajay1801

Text size: A-A +

In 2012, Nesta, a UK-based non-profit innovation foundation, concluded that India’s unique ability lies in frugal innovation. To reach this conclusion, they cited India’s iconic frugal engineering, such as Aravind Eye Care, which offers low-cost, high-quality cataract surgery. The GE MAC 400 is a low-cost portable ECG machine, and the Jaipur Foot is an affordable, individually wearable prosthesis. These innovations were driven by different approaches: process restructuring, frugal engineering, and Gandian innovation, respectively.

Frugal engineering is the result of process restructuring, reviewing the entire production or delivery process to look for opportunities to better use the missing resources and reduce costs. Frugal engineering is a clean sheet approach to product development aimed at maximizing customer value while minimizing non-essential costs. Gandian Innovation’s CK Prague Rad and RA Machelkers concept is driven by affordability and sustainability, rather than premium pricing and a rich approach.

Where will we be 10 years from now? Has India responded to its reputation? What does India need to do to take frugal engineering to the next level?

Read also: Too many apps, no real innovation.Cute technology is sick of Indian technology

Is there a lack of innovation from Indian industry?

Recently, when I made a list of India’s top innovations between 2011 and 20 and compared it with the top innovations of the previous 10 years, I found some interesting differences. From 2011 to 20 years, there were not many visible high-priced innovations from major Indian companies and MNC laboratories in India. Instead, prominent were public platforms such as Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), and Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Data and behavioral science-driven innovations such as the Niti Aayogs Aspirational Districts Program (ADP). A fusion of frugal engineering and virtual intelligence (via digital technology) emerges in combination with machine learning that enables early detection of breast cancer, such as the NirmaisThermallytix platform, which uses safe and affordable thermal imaging technology. Many Indians have experienced the benefits of Aadhaar by gaining direct profit transfers. UPI is probably the simplest, cheapest and most reliable peer-to-peer financial trading mechanism that was the lifeline of Covid-19’s blockade.

These findings suggest that India may become a leader in frugal engineering in the future, but perhaps in a different way than Nesta identified 10 years ago. Creating a public platform prevents end-to-end monopolies and enhances startup’s ability to build specialized applications that meet the needs of a particular segment of users.

Interestingly, these public digital platforms are built mostly free of charge by a group of technical experts rather than traditional public sector institutions. The final product is a public good and is managed and maintained by government agencies. This innovation in creating frameworks or scaffolding is at the heart of the next generation of frugal innovation in India.

The next generation of public platforms that enable specific solutions is already imminent. These platforms include account aggregators, the former helping to facilitate agreed sharing of personal financial information in real time and enhance access to credit and investment management services. The latter helps access health records and process health insurance claims in both private and public systems.

Also read: Policymaking for the future of dispute resolution begins. Meet the NITI Aayogs ODR plan

Solving India’s problems with frugal engineering

The trajectory of frugal engineering is shifting to government and start-ups. While this needs to be maintained, the industry also needs to be a partner.

There is no doubt that India needs more frugal innovation. Absolute poverty may have diminished between 1947 and 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic has retreated thousands of citizens. Some reports show that income inequality is widening, with the top decile accounting for more than half of national income. With a per capita income of about US $ 2,000, improving India’s Human Development Index is an important goal and is only possible through frugal engineering.

India’s innovation capabilities include solving appropriate problems, developing capabilities in emerging technologies, creating new generations of innovators, and strengthening industry-academia collaboration (by strengthening application-driven research and improving translation capabilities in academia). It can be further strengthened by strengthening the research and development of established companies. Creates a true innovation cluster, focusing on India’s commitment to climate change.

Rishikesha T. Krishnan is the director and strategic professor of IIM Bangalore. N. Dayasindhu is co-founder and CEO of itihaasa Research and Digital. The view is personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

Subscribe to the channel on YouTube and Telegram

Why news media is at stake and how to fix it

As India faces multiple crises, it needs more free, fair, hyphen-free and questionable journalism.

But the news media itself is at stake. There was a brutal furlough and a wage cut. The best thing about journalism is to shrink and succumb to the crude spectacle of prime time.

ThePrint has some of the best young journalists, columnists and editors working on it. To maintain this quality of journalism, wise and thoughtful people like you need to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/aravind-eye-care-to-jaipur-foot-india-did-well-in-frugal-innovation-but-new-innovators-needed/782927/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos