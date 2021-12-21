



Indies may seem to need to go on the road to acquisition or be placed in the dust, as independent realtors are swallowed by large brokers from side to side. That’s not the case, because Santa Cruz County founders Liz Croft, Reims Halsey, and Jamie Manly own Sol Property Advisors. There is another way for strategic partnerships between independent securities firms.

Sol Property Advisors are excited to take advantage of Side in the latest innovative partnerships.

(Sol Property Advisor)

Betting that big indie is the next big thing, Sol Property Advisors forged such a partnership with Side, a venture-backed real estate technology company called Company of the Year, by Inman at the October Innovation Awards. But why did the award-winning top producer brokerage firm recently seek a partner in the Best of Santa Cruz County in Good Times Santa Cruz County in 2021? The technology space is evolving rapidly, and as visionary business owners, they have seen the opportunity to keep their clients and agents ahead of the curve.

Reims and I love improving the technology and real estate industry, but we’re equally passionate about providing personalized services. We wanted to find a solution that would fill that gap by providing tools and resources that are difficult for boutique brokers to manage.

— Liz Kroft, co-founder and realtor of Sol Property Advisors

Sticking to the independence of the status quo is indisputable for Croft, Halsey, and Manly, who are enthusiastic about the first local spirit that defines Santa Cruz County. Side is not the owner, but a broker of Sol Property Advisors. Instead, you can focus on handling hard work, offering unique technology and exclusive partnerships with third-party vendors, saving agents an average of 62 days a year, servicing clients and supporting the community. We will provide support so that you can do so.

This is important to the founders and is all motivated by opportunities to have a positive impact on Santa Cruz County and its inhabitants. Croft, a membership director at Think Local First and a volunteer at ONeill Sea Odyssey, Santa Cruz Yacht Club, and Santa Cruz Harbor, states that community participation has always been my core value. Giving back is also built into the company. More recently, Sol Property Advisors supports the United Valley Church and everyday community heroes such as front-line healthcare professionals and teachers with a hero housing support program.

We share a polite contempt for Santa Claus’s bold way of life. There was an offer from the usual suspect, but I didn’t want to sacrifice the brand or the way of doing family business. That is the core of our activities.

— Lance Hulsey, co-founder and realtor of Sol Property Advisors

Kroft and Hulsey met for lunch at Laili in 2015 with a mutual agreement to shake hands and run a business built on integrity and make the real estate industry a better place for clients and agents. .. Prior to founding Manley and Sol Property Advisors, they worked in the early days of Next Space, a downtown coworking space started by many Santa Claus companies, including Looker. From the beginning, they have early adopted everything that promises to streamline real estate technology, digital marketing, and transactions, and facilitate client processes.

That’s why Croft, Hulsey, and Manley are always 20 steps ahead leaders. I feel very lucky to have a side partner with us, Halsey continued. This partnership allows us to maintain independent ownership, but with the technology and power of venture-backed companies that are constantly innovating and establishing exclusive partnerships with emerging vendors and platforms.

It’s only a short time since its launch, but the founders are already backed by the caliber of some of the best and brightest colleagues in the country who are homemade indies like them.

With the technology and support we receive from Side, we can dig deeper to help our clients reach their real estate goals and agents to grow their businesses and lead dreamlike lives. We look forward to working with other side partners to grow together to grow the industry together.

— Jamie Manley, co-founder and realtor of Sol Property Advisors

Looking to the future Above all, Sol Property Advisors are looking to the future of our clients and agents. There are always new technologies, systems, tools and resources to make your real estate experience more enjoyable and efficient. From the beginning, Kroft, Hulsey, and Manley have been at the forefront of the industry, working hard to be more efficient and provide great experiences to their clients. This latest move solidifies its position there.

Originally published at Santa Claus Works.

