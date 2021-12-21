Outbreaks of SpaceXCOVID-19 were reported in 132 confirmed cases





Overview of SpaceX headquarters on August 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP / Bauer-Griffin / GCImages)

The Hawthorne, CA-Los Angeles County Public Health Department has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at the SpaceX headquarters facility in Hawthorne, with 132 active cases confirmed.

Data released by the Department of Health on Monday track the current outbreak of COVID-19 in the county. This is the second outbreak reported at the rocket facility. In March 2020, after two confirmed COVID-19 cases occurred in the same facility, 12 employees in the same facility had to be returned home.

SpaceX headquarters on Rocket Road, Hawthorne has approximately 6,500 employees. According to the company’s website, this location is the main hub of Elon Musk’s rocket factory, where the company’s main design, manufacturing, research and engineering are carried out.

FOX 11 has contacted SpaceX and the county health department for a statement regarding the outbreak and is waiting for a response.

On Sunday, Los Angeles County recorded more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Sunday numbers have resulted in a cumulative total of 1,563,879 cases and 27,441 deaths in the county since the outbreak of the pandemic.

