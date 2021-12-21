Innovation needs to advance financial inclusion as an essential human right – Inside Sources





The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. It declares an inviolable right that everyone has as a human right. This visionary declaration is the most translated document in the world and is available in over 500 languages.

Around the world, many have embarked on a mission to achieve the goals set out in the document, but they are ambitious. Equity access to financial services should be considered an inviolable human right, as climate change, illness, and other forces threaten the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable populations.

Growing up in Detroit, I witnessed people struggling with the simple task of monetizing their weekly salary because they didn’t have a bank account. The fastest and easiest way to get access to the hard-earned money was to cash the check, but in the corner where they charged a high fee that they couldn’t pay. It was to go to the store. table.

In Detroit and many other cities, it’s not uncommon for people building the American Dream to send money to their family in their home country through remittances and pay usury remittance fees to a private and opaque network of financial institutions. I wanted to acquire, save and share.

You don’t have to do this.

In this digital age, the road to financial inclusion requires innovation and the opportunities for a more fully inclusive world economy are more abundant than ever. Producers and consumers can connect in more ways than ever before, but the same payment model, excluding so many in the past, still controls access to the financial system. Check caching locations are accessible by phone, but are opaque, monopolistic and predatory.

Outdated infrastructure is exacerbating the economic exclusion of people without bank accounts around the world, despite the emergence of innovative services in many countries to fill the gap. According to the World Bank’s Global Findex, although most people own mobile phones, 1.7 billion people still lack access to banking systems and digital payments.

Traditional payment networks operate independently of each other, and sending money via digital transactions can feel like a big leap from going to a bank branch, but the sender and receiver are on the same network. It’s relatively easy if you have an account. Payments between different networks are slow and expensive, maintaining much of the costs and inefficiencies that have long been a barrier to financial inclusion. Access to digital payments is skyrocketing, but as long as you choose to keep your network closed, costly disconnects will occur, hitting those who can’t afford it.

As a widely accepted norm, there is another way to help establish financial inclusion. Our organization, the Interledger Foundation, envisions a world where everyone can enjoy the basic human rights of financial inclusion by taking advantage of open payment standards and technologies that seamlessly connect global societies. Financial interactions should be as easy as exchanging information. Just as we have removed the barriers to communication and sharing, everyone should be able to transfer the money they earn without barriers or friction.

By using an open payment network that anyone can seamlessly earn, buy, sell, trade and share, a fair path to financial access and participation is built. It will ensure that those without banks and those without banks have the opportunity to break the generation cycle of poverty and pave the way for the middle class. It also provides everyone with safer, more transparent and more convenient banking options. This is not a utopian concept. This is a complex but achievable goal. We need commitment and collaboration between technology leaders, central banks around the world, governments, policy makers, creators and civil society.

The centrality of digital rights has already been recognized by the United Nations, and on June 11, 2020, the Secretary-General’s Roadmap for Digital Cooperation was adopted. Its beliefs include ensuring digital inclusion for all, including the most vulnerable, and achieving universal connectivity by 2030.

That is a high goal, but so was the creation of the United Nations and its declaration of human rights. And so was the development of the Internet itself.

