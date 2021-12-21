Amazon Echo Show 15 Review: Large Alexa-enabled smart display on the wall





The $ 249.99 Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s latest and largest Echo Show. Also, unlike previous versions, this 15.6-inch Alexa smart display giant was designed to hang on the wall instead of sitting on a counter or nightstand.

As a digital hub for the whole family, the Echo Show 15 is impressive on the big screen, making it easy to find all sorts of information, from news to weather to calendar alerts. With the largest screen ever, it has a lot of space and acts as a great display for capturing content.

After spending a fulfilling time with this new gadget hanging in our kitchen area, we believe this is one of the shows you don’t want to miss. The reason is here.

Large Alexa display on the wall

The Echo Show 15 is the largest Alexa display to date and looks great, but its large design isn’t for everyone.

Who, what, how

Audience: Echo Show 15 is for anyone looking for a larger Alexa-enabled screen to better navigate calendars, notes, and reminders, control smart homes, and stream content. It is targeted.

What you need to know: Show 15 offers the largest and sharpest display of any Alexa smart screen, but the biggest change here is the ability to hang on the wall. However, this also means that you can’t always face the display like the Show 10, and it doesn’t offer best-in-class audio quality like the Show 8, 10, or 4th generation Echo.

How to compare this: Show 15 is powered by Amazon’s latest processor, making it even smarter than other Alexa-powered devices. The new design, which can respond quickly to any request, can be combined with an accessory stand, but is ultimately intended to be hung on the wall. Given its large size, it’s not as countertop-friendly as shows 5, 8 and 10, so if you decide to use a $ 30 stand, you might find the 15.6-inch smart display too big. .. Show 15 is a great home hub with a great display and great calendars, lists and reminders if you have the space.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The Echo Show 15 is a simple size smaller than the 10-inch Nest Hub Max, Show 10, Show 8, Show 5, and Nest Hub. And it’s designed to hang on your wall, which means it blends better with home decor. Show 15 is reminiscent of Samsung The Frame TV with a small bezel and looks great with a black frame, a white matte bezel and a central 15-inch screen. Also, like the other Echo Shows, the 15 has a dedicated button to mute the microphone, a shutter that slides to turn up, down, and block the camera.

When it comes to setup, you need to drill and screw before you can say the word Alexa. The box contains mounting templates, wall mounts, anchors and screws. Overall, I found the spot, determined the orientation of Show 15 (vertical or horizontal), drilled four holes, hung the smart display firmly, and it took about 15 minutes.

If it’s not your goal to make a hole in the wall, Amazon’s third-party accessory makers have several solutions. The $ 30 stand mentioned above is possible, but it feels flimsy, especially given the overall weight of the product. Show15 is thinner than Show5, 8, or 10, but consumes more physical space and is a bit heavier. Other stands are available, but I didn’t have the opportunity to test them, such as a stand that sits under the cabinet and rotates the display.

This raises two issues with wall-mounted solutions. Most people who install it will notice that the power cord hangs towards the outlet. To fix this, you need to thread the cord inside the wall or install an outlet nearby. But let’s face it: it’s not ideal, it also takes a lot of time and effort. Instead, we recommend a cable cover to create a more sophisticated look.

Second, Show 15 can’t rotate, so it locks when installed in any direction. There is a little more space to scroll vertically, but you’ll see black bars above and below the content. The horizontal, on the other hand, occupies more space, but is better suited for watching shows and movies.

The Amazon mount sent at Show 15 did not include swivel functionality. We are confident that this will bring more value at a price of $ 249.99.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The Echo Show 15s Full 15.6-inch Full HD display means a very sharp, bright and vibrant screen. However, Amazon did not slim the bezel here. I think this is an interesting design decision given the very thin borders on the screens of modern tablets and laptops.

This display provides a great deal of detail on both text and images. For example, set Echo Show 15 to picture frame mode with the art mounted vertically on the wall. You can now rotate between photos from your Amazon account, a collection of images from different types of galleries, or photos from your Facebook account. Unfortunately, there are no Apple Photos or Google Photos options. However, in this mode, the displayed collection of winter-themed images easily rotated and looked sharp and bright.

Similarly, manipulating the buttons on the screen did not blur or bloom. And because of its size, Amazon has expanded some core elements. The button takes a second or two to respond, but it’s easier to see and the menu is cramped compared to other Echo Show devices.

With a 15-inch display, this Echo Show can act like a TV. We always felt that the small size of the show was a bit small to see the whole movie. So when Show 15 is sideways, it feels like a modern kitchen TV. We enjoyed watching the always sunny episodes of Philadelphia streamed via Hulu. The same is true for content streamed from Hulu on live TV and from Amazon Prime.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Amazon’s Visual ID Facial Recognition is already available in Shows 5, 8 and 10, but you can actually relax in Shows 15 and 10. As you approach the device, it will notify you who is in the frame and adjust the screen. Suggestions for their tastes.

The Visual ID is also completely optional, so if you’re concerned about privacy, you don’t need to use it in your Echo Show 15. However, there is some good news here. Everything is processed and authenticated on the device. That is, face scans are not uploaded to the cloud and remain only on the Echo 15 itself.

Setting the Visual ID required two attempts, but the whole process is similar to Face ID on an iPhone or iPad. Rotate the head in several different directions and make some circular rotations. It’s also the first glimpse of a disappointing, dull camera experience. The Show 15 costs $ 249.99, but it’s far behind the Show 10 and Show 8 because it only has a 5-megapixel camera. Both have a 10-megapixel lens, which can be a headache. detail.

However, apart from camera performance, VisualID has curated the best experience for our needs. It knows our music tastes and favorite news and works here in conjunction with another flagship feature, widgets.

Widgets are useful for leaving notes to someone, tracking upcoming events, and quick access to control of your smart home. It is also available in two sizes, a smaller size and a larger size, but using a larger size will reduce the size displayed on the screen. You can now choose from 14 off-the-shelf widgets located vertically in the bottom half of the main screen, or on the right if you’re in landscape orientation. Most of what’s included are as simple as calendars, sticky notes, weather, quick smart home controls, shopping, and music. Curiously, the widget panel has a small tab that you can swipe to close, but in reality it’s just like a design choice.

Our hope is that Amazon will continue to extend the widget and expose it to third parties as well as the Alexa skill. The smart home widget is one of our personal favorites because it allows you to open picture-in-picture on your home camera. For example, you can open the view from the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 or a floodlight camera. Picture-in-picture allows you to overlay your footage on the main screen or another window. It’s very convenient.

The Echo Show 15 is a great home calendar. You need to make sure that the appropriate account is associated. If you see an eye-catching event, you can tap it to open the full calendar app. The same is true for to-do lists and stickers. You can also tag them to allow specific users to interact with them. It can also be linked to a visual ID profile, so if you leave a note to someone in your family, Show15 will show it when it recognizes it.

Alexa’s great sound and enough power

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Unlike the $ 249.99 Echo Show 10 and the $ 99 4th generation Echo, which offer spectacular, room-filling sound, the Show 15 isn’t that impressive in this category. This is due to the nature of the slim design. Like some flat-panel TVs, the wall-mountable Alexa display has only dual speakers to enhance the sound experience.

In our tests, we installed the Show 15 in the immediate vicinity of the kitchen in the family room part of the apartment, but thankfully Alexas’s response sounded very clear. The sound comes from both sides, not omnidirectional like the 4th generation Echo and Show 10.

When I played Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run, I found a Wall of Sound track that opened with loud guitars, pianos, drums, and saxophones, but at Show 15, popular speakers and headphones. It wasn’t displayed as completely. It was still a clear and crispy mix, but lacked Harlanf and powerful bass. More functional use cases such as listening to recipes, news briefings, live TV, and favorite movies are much better with clear pronunciation and concise audible vocals.

For both voice and visual response, the Show 15 is the first Alexa smart display to feature Amazon’s latest chip, the Amazon AZ2 processor. This not only keeps things fast, but also guarantees a quick response from Alexa, as far as smart displays are concerned. This can range from simple questions such as weather, math questions, and metrics to more complex questions such as smart home commands, purchases on Amazon.com, and suggestions for food to buy with recipes.

Overall, the Alexa experience at Show 15 is on par with all other Alexa devices. With the AZ2 processor, some common requests or commands can be processed locally without having to send them to the cloud. Like other Alexa devices, the Show 15 needs to be connected to Wi-Fi, and the dual-band antenna worked well with the Eero 6 Pro test system. Note that Show 15 does not have a Zigbee hub like Show 10. That is, you can control your smart home devices, but you cannot create a network to keep them online.

Water also wants to call for Show 15’s function as a digital home hub. With Show 15 in a central spot and a family-friendly Visual ID, you can achieve a highly functional and customizable experience. You can use it as a shared calendar for your family and exchange notes. Don’t forget to take out the trash tomorrow or don’t forget to dry clean and help prepare your meal with the recipe. And with a large 15.6-inch display, you can easily see all this information and complete the task at once.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Show 15 is different from other smart displays and that’s why we like it. It’s not the best echo show on the market in terms of audio and camera quality, but it’s more than just making up for these shortcomings with its modern design and brand new use cases.

The $ 249.99 price tag for Show 15 is an investment in a digital home hub, partly a smart control panel, partly a photo frame, and partly an Alexa voice control center. Water just wants to make sure you have a place for it and promise to put a smart speaker on your wall.

