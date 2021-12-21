A record Google search of the 2021 AAPI issue





Newly released data on Google Trends Search showed record searches related to Asian Americans in 2021.

The surge in anti-Asian hatred during the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in searches for the term Asian American by more than 5,000%, according to Google data. This is defined by the company as a breakout search. In addition, a search for what a hate crime was, a record high in March, killing eight and six Asian women at three spas in the Atlanta region.

The shooting in Atlanta also became a breakout search for Google Trends, helping to create a dialogue about sexism and racism when discussing victims.

Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Equity Alliance for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and co-founder of the report forum Stop AAPI Hate, said search volume is promising, but that’s a new policy and change. I want to be connected.

“how [a search] As a result, policy makers take it seriously, “I need to protect these people. I need to prevent them from being discriminated against. I need to make sure they are safe.” She said.

She pointed out that online engagement like Google search could be the first step, but then leaders need to step up by investing in the community and developing policies.

When I testified before Congress in March, she said it was the first time in thirty years that there was a single inquiry dedicated to all issues related to Asian Americans.

Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Womens Forum, said searches related to mass shootings, especially in the Atlanta area, would ultimately lead to better visibility.

She said it was really disappointing that something like a mass shooting that killed an Asian-American woman was needed for this to come to light.

She said the shooting was a trauma that reminded us of how we experienced a sexualized life in the United States. So, in a sense, it’s not that Asian-American women weren’t visible. We have always been hypervisible in a way that deprives us of humanity. And once, we all had this collective moment that we could name it.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, 62% of the more than 10,000 reports received between March 2020 and September 2021 came from Asian women.

Around the same time, the phrases “stop the hatred of Asians” and “stop the hatred of AAPI”, which are popular slogans in protests and social media, were searched more than ever and peaked after the shooting.

We’ve seen businesses and other allies step up in a different way than before for everything that happened to the Asian-American community. AAJC said. We have seen visible changes. Now, is this change sustainable?

Google searches for AAPI Heritage Month and Filipino-American History Month were also higher than in the previous year. Kulkarni said these searches show a hunger for people to learn more than what was taught at school.

She said it was directly related to the need for ethnic studies, an accurate depiction of history, racial empathy, solidarity, and a structured dialogue to resolve racial conflicts. So I think people are aware that what they learned at school is not the big picture.

The increase in searches may also be due to the increase in companies commemorating the month.

Observed from 1992 to May, AAPI Heritage Month became a breakout search in 2021. Many companies and institutions, from NASA to Netflix, celebrated for the first time this year.

Choimorrow says that when the community gets national attention, people become more curious and willing to do more.

This year, the number of searches for Asian-led media has also increased like never before. Netflixs Squid Game is the most searched TV show, Marvels Eternals is the second most searched movie, and Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings are the sixth most searched movies. The driver license by Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo was the most searched song. The movie Minari was the most searched topic related to Oscar and the overall breakout search.

People recognize that our community is worthy of investment and uplifting, Kulkarni said. I would like to say that they are aware of the move, but thousands of people have spoken out. I think some of these searches reflect that.

