Walkerton Hospital Emergency Department Closes at Night

The Emergency Department at Walkerton Hospital will be closed overnight from 27 December as the South Bruce Gray Health Center is working on a shortage of nursing staff.

The hospital corporation announced on Monday that the emergency department will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 8 am next Monday.

There have been several close calls in the last six months, and the unplanned emergency department has almost closed. It became clear that there were not enough staff, SBGHC President and Chief Executive Officer to continue operations at the current service level. Michael Barrett said in a news release. We must emphasize that this situation is not sustainable, only we were able to keep the service up to date based on the goodwill and harsh words of our frontline staff and managers. ..

The announcement was made after SBGHC’s board of directors held a special meeting on Friday to approve the reduction. The meeting followed Wednesday’s virtual community briefing, where information was generally provided on the challenges facing SBGHC due to staff shortages.

Another approved change is to indefinitely convert the inpatient unit at Chesley Hospital to a 20-bed Alternative Level Care (ALC) unit, allowing the use of an alternative staff model with a smaller number of registered nurses required. Is to do.

ALC patients no longer require acute care and are awaiting community placement, including long-term care facilities, group homes, or homes with home care support.

Chesley Hospital already has 10 senior care center beds that provide care for this patient population. Barrett said in an interview Monday that senior care center beds are a mix of patients designated as ALC and those who receive physiotherapy and other support to allow them to live independently at home. ..

Barrett added that 20-22 of the total 60 beds in SBGHC are always ALC beds, which are people who no longer need hospital care.

Bill Heikkila, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SBGHC, said in the release there are some non-negotiable things to consider when making service decisions.

Heikkila says a choice is needed because care cannot be provided in an unsafe way, nor can it provide care that makes staff worse. You need to implement the choices that provide the greatest benefit to the community with the least harmful and available resources, and ensure the fairness and impartiality of the four powerful viable sites across SBGHC.

SBGHC, which operates hospitals in Walkerton, Chesley, Durham and Kincardine, has faced a significant shortage of health personnel for over five years, especially in nursing. In September 2019, due to a shortage of nurses, it was decided to reduce the working hours of the emergency department in Chesley.

The state-wide nurse shortage is burnout 20 months after navigating the pandemic, the unique nature of rural nursing, the young workforce that brings a lot of maternity leave, and more attractive like weekdays. It is exacerbated by the increasing availability of nursing opportunities that provide schedules. According to the release, you can work without nights or weekends.

Barrett says that the positive thing about this situation is that SBGHC has a young workforce. This means that if they are with them for a long time, the organization will be in a good position for the future.

The recent withdrawal of three RNs has affected current nursing schedules, and companies are facing a serious nursing shortage in the coming weeks and into the New Year. According to the release, there are many blank shifts in the nursing schedule after January 2nd.

Barrett said he would need 3.5 full-time RNs to keep Walkerton’s emergency department 24/7 and keep Chesley’s site the same.

It fills the spot, it doesn’t give us a buffer in terms of vacation or illness time, Barrett said. I actually want to exceed 5, but the minimum amount is 3.5.

Twelve options for service reduction were considered across the organization and narrowed down to four for further consideration in order to achieve a sustainable staffing model to address the pressing challenges.

Options ranged from complete closure of programs and services to service level changes and reductions and releases.

In assessing options, the Board wants to ensure that the care provided at the hospital is safe and does not further exacerbate staff, while ensuring that major programs such as family birth centers are protected. I thought. The change frees up enough staff to fill the vacant shifts, which could lead to minor contingencies in sick phone calls and patient transfers, the release said.

Reducing Walkerton’s time in the emergency department released that it had the least impact on patients among the options that would make 82% of emergency department visits between 8 am and 8 pm Said.

Within 51 km of Walkerton, there are five emergency departments that are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, of which Hanover and District Hospital are only 12 km away.

Unfortunately, Band-Aid is the only difficult decision of our board to reduce services to address staffing challenges in the short term, Heikkila said. Long-term solutions require system planning with gray blues and hospital partners in the wider southwestern region.

