Google Doodle celebrates the winter solstice with animated graphics of hedgehogs walking on the snow!





Google Doodle is celebrating the winter of 2021 with animated graphics. It features a hedgehog walking on the snow. Today’s animated graphics are similar with captions to those tweeted on June 21st. As the Earth tilts around its axis, many people in the Southern Hemisphere prepare to relax for the next few months. Congratulations on the first day of the winter solstice! #GoogleDoodle.

December 21st is the winter solstice. Also known as the solstice of December, the winter solstice, or the winter solstice, this event occurs when one of the Earth’s poles tilts away from the sun at maximum distances. Apparently, this is due to the shortest duration of sunlight due to the distance from the sun, which causes the longest night of the year.

This day is marked once a year on December 21st or 22nd, mainly in countries witnessing the winter season, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Russia, China and Canada.

The exact moment of the winter solstice, when the Earth’s North Pole is directly away from the Sun and the Sun is directly above the Tropic of Capricorn, occurs at 9:28 pm at about 23.4 degrees on the Tropic of Capricorn. According to drikpanchang, the sunrise at the winter solstice is 7:10 am and the sunset is 5:29 pm.

The winter solstice is said to indicate the birth of the sun, but the hemisphere away from the stars has longer days and shorter nights from today. At the solstice of December, far from the Sun is the Northern Hemisphere, marking the beginning of astronomical summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

The word Solstice is derived from the Latin scientific term Solsticium. Sol stands for the sun, but the past participle means “stand”. Therefore, a loose translation of Solstice means that the sun is stationary. Since ancient times, there are various traditions and rituals related to the day. In Iran, people celebrate the Yaldā festival, which marked the birth of Mithra, the ancient sun god, in pre-Islamic times.

