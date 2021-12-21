Winter Solstice 2021: Google Doodle Marks Winter Solstice with Hedgehog Animation





As temperatures cool in India and elsewhere in the world, Google marked the beginning of Tuesday’s winter with an animated Doodle featuring hedgehogs in the snow.

December 21st is also the winter solstice, the beginning of the season. The winter season begins today in the Northern Hemisphere and continues until March 20, 2022.

As the Earth tilts around its axis, many people throughout the Southern Hemisphere prepare to calm down for the next few months.

Congratulations on the first day of winter! #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/jnu70KdmkK pic.twitter.com/FdagBBvQbe

Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 21, 2021

According to Britannica, the name winter means water time and is derived from the old Germanic language for mid-high latitude winter rain and snow.

The winter solstice, also known as the winter solstice, is two events that occur in a year with the sun’s path in the southernmost part of the Northern Hemisphere (December 21st) and the northernmost part of the Southern Hemisphere (June 20th or 21st). Points to. At the winter solstice, the sun travels the shortest path through the sky, with the least sunlight and the longest nights.

A cold wave hit Delhi on Monday, and the lowest temperature at the Safderjung Observatory was considered the official marker for the capital, dropping to 3.2 degrees Celsius, five notches lower than normal, and the lowest temperature of the season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold to severe cold weather conditions will last for the next two days in northwestern India and are very likely to weaken thereafter. Cold waves will continue for the next three days in central and eastern India, after which they are likely to ease.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Chiraikaran, the state’s toughest winter 40 days, begins on Tuesday and ends on January 31st. The lowest temperature settles to a few degrees below freezing.

