Best Google Pixel 6 Wireless Charger 2021





Best Google Pixel 6 Wireless Charger Android Central 2021

When charging a Pixel 6 series smartphone without the charger included, disconnect the cord to make it wireless. Both Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro support wireless charging speeds up to 21W and 23W, respectively. However, only the official Pixel Stand (2nd generation) provides the maximum output for each pixel. EPP (Extended Power Profile) certified third party Qi wireless chargers can provide 15W of power output. With that in mind, we’ve put together some of the Google Pixel 6 wireless chargers to help you charge your smartphone without hassle.

Made by Google: Pixel Stand (2nd generation) Staff Pick

Take advantage of the maximum wireless charging speed of the Pixel 6 series with the 2nd generation Pixel stand. High-speed wireless charging of 21W on Pixel 6 and 23W on Pixel 6 Pro is possible.

$ 79 on Google Store $ 79 on Best Buy PD & QC: Anker 15W PowerWave Alloy

Anker’s high-quality power supply solutions come in a variety of shapes and prices. For example, the 15W PowerWave Alloy charging pad brings both Power Delivery and Quick Charge to the table for greater adaptability. Fortunately, it takes up a lot of space and costs less than half the cost of the Pixel Stand (2nd generation)!

Two birds in one stone: iOttie iON Wireless Duo CERTIFIED BY GOOGLE 10W stand + 5W pad

The regular iOttiei ON Wireless Duo is targeted at Apple products, but this version is specifically designed for Google devices. The Wireless Duo with EPP standard is Google certified and charges the Pixel 6 series at 15W. The stand can hold the Pixel and the pad is perfect for charging the Pixel Buds.

$ 38 on Amazon $ 38 on iOttie Cheap and Hilarious: Belkin 15W Charging Stand

Belkin’s practical options go easily to your wallet. Like all other third-party wireless chargers, the Pixel 6 can’t provide more than 15W of power output. The Belkin 15W charging stand is case-friendly by design, so you don’t have to remove the Pixel 6’s protective case.

Porta Battery: Anker PowerCore III Wireless Portable Charger 18W

All the wireless chargers mentioned so far need to be connected to the AC adapter, which makes them useless outdoors. Instead, get the Anker PowerCore III Portable Charger for wireless charging on the go. It has a powerful 10,000mAh and charges your Pixel smartphone with 15W.

Multi-function pad: Moshi SetteQ multi-device wireless charging pad

This premium wireless charging pad looks sleek and stylish when placed. Use the space for another device on your Pixel 6 and wireless charging pad to charge multiple devices at once. Then there is an additional USB A connector for handling older devices. Moshi incorporates EPP support into the Sette Q to provide 15W charging wirelessly.

$ 90 Non-Slip Grip on Amazon: Spigen ArcField 15W Max Wireless Charger

Spigen knows the value of your valuable Google Pixel 6. The ArcField15WMax wireless charger has two non-slip layers to prevent accidents when charging your Pixel device at 15W. It is also optimized to combat overheating for efficient performance.

$ 25 on Amazon $ 50 on Spigen For your car: iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 (dash mount)

Believe it or not, you can also charge your Pixel 6 Series device in your car wirelessly. iOttie’s amazing Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is a dash mount with a wireless charger built into one nifty gadget. Surprisingly, it comes with an EPP profile to launch.

Modest Fabric: Mosiotto Q Wireless Charger

Moshi makes a beautiful charging pad with a discreet fabric to enhance the sense. Looking for a stylish and small charging pad that fits your office decoration? Otto Q serves this purpose well. This pad powers the Pixel 6 at 15W, so you don’t have to compromise on charging speed.

Wireless charger for Pixel 6

It’s frustrating not to be able to take advantage of the wireless charging speeds of up to 21W or 23W on Pixel 6 series smartphones. If you can afford to spend nearly $ 100 just to speed up charging, the Pixel Stand (2nd generation) is the way to go. It’s expensive, but it’s the price Google pays you if you absolutely need those high powers.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro require EPP specifications based on the Qi wireless charging standard for wireless charging at 15W, making it difficult to find an alternative. Most other phones do not require this standard to get a speed of 15W, so the wireless charger brand does not prioritize this feature. If you want to save cash, the Belkin 15W Charging Station is the perfect option on a modest budget while offering the coveted 15W charging speed.

For those who travel a lot, iOttie Easy One Touch 2 and Anker PowerCore III are both great options on the go. iOttie manufactures the best wireless car chargers and mounts, and Anker’s spectacular wireless chargers beat the competition every year. Close your eyes and choose one or both. No problem.

