Google Pixel 6 connectivity issue is “actively under investigation”





Google is reportedly investigating network connectivity issues facing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users. And we experienced the problem ourselves.

Some people pointed to the latest software updates for new Pixel smartphones, which were displayed when European users had connectivity issues. However, although 9to5Google reported that it wasn’t, Google is “actively investigating” the reported issues and will provide more information as they become easier to obtain.

This is an interesting issue as it appears to be affecting Pixel 6 users in Europe rather than the United States and other regions. There are reports on Reddit as a whole, Google Forums, and Google’s issue tracker that the signal on a Pixel 6 smartphone can be unexpectedly low if the connection to 5G / mobile data is lost.

I’ve experienced this with the Pixel 6 Pro, but the connection to 5G is at least a bit inconsistent and sometimes drops out. It’s hard to tell if this is just on the phone or on my 5G connection provided by EE.

In London, indoor 5G coverage isn’t perfect, and if you replace the SIM card with an iPhone 13 Pro, the signal bar will also be relatively low. However, while Apple’s latest flagship product has fewer network dropouts, the Pixel 6 Pro appears to be disconnected even in areas of the apartment where the signal is relatively stable.

Conversely, auto-editor Tom Prichard noticed that 4G connections could be a bit uneven, but said it was possible for network provider O2. Also, UK Editor-in-Chief Mark McLaren hasn’t really had any problems with Three’s network, and the calls made between us over 4G / 5G seem pretty clear.

In short, variations in network providers, network quality, and simple locations make it difficult to narrow down the cause to unstable network connections. But anecdotally, I feel that the iPhone 13 Pro offers a more stable mobile internet connection than the Pixel 6 Pro. And Google’s aggressive investigation into this issue suggests that something may be underway.

Apparently, installing the latest Google Carrier Services Beta can fix network connectivity issues, but you’ll need to sign up for the Google Play Store Beta program first. Users who haven’t experienced this issue are already aware that they are members of Carrier Services Beta.

Overall, my experience with the Google Pixel 6 Pro was so positive that it shouldn’t be an immediate warning not to buy. But it may ignite the purchase of the Pixel until Google says more about the reported issue.

