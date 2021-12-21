San Antonio doctors answer questions about Omicron variants





San Antonio This year will be COVID Christmas again.

The average number of COVID cases is increasing again in our region, with Omicron variants being the most common in the CDC nationwide.

According to local doctors, the first two cases of Omicron were identified in Bexar County eight days ago and are now up to five.

The surge of Omicron cannot be prevented. It is skyrocketing all over the world. Dr. Anita Klean, Assistant Director of Metro Health, said it was only a matter of time before it became the dominant local stock.

Within a month of being first detected in the United States, Omicron variants have become predominant nationwide, accounting for 73% of new COVID cases, according to federal health officials.

We expect a surge here as well. So don’t panic. How high the surge wave is depends entirely on each of us, Dr. Klean said.

Locally, the full story of the Omicron case is unknown, as it takes 10-14 days to sequence the gene to identify the mutant.

Dr. Kurian states that nationally, the number of cases has doubled every two days, and it is not always clear who is already infected with COVID.

Risk of reinfection based on the latest assessment from the UK. At this point, Omicron is estimated to be 5 points and 4 times more than Delta, Dr. Klean said.

There are several variations for the specific symptoms you are looking for.

Dr. Ruthberg Glen of UT Health San Antonio says some Omicron patients complain of sweating and body aches. For now, she says it’s important to wait for more information before jumping to a conclusion about severity.

It may not be so deadly, but we can’t say for sure yet, because we haven’t accumulated enough data and that data hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet, Dr. Berggren said.

There are some disagreements among doctors about the severity of the infection, but they all agree. The best way to protect against Omicron variants is vaccination, boost immunization, and wearing a mask if you are in a crowded area.

With Christmas just around the corner, Dr. Klean says the celebration should be considered locally.

If you can postpone or postpone your travel plans, we recommend that you do so. There are no trips at this time, this is the only risk-free one, Dr. Klean.

Dr. Berggren said there are Christmas recommendations for those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

If your family is vaccinated and no one is immunocompromised, remove the mask indoors when everyone feels healthy.

For those who have not been vaccinated, she said she was worried, and they should only celebrate within their strict social circle.

If you still want to get vaccinated, Metro Health offers a vaccination clinic at Travis Park from 10am to 5pm.

They offer Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, boosters and flu vaccines.

The University Health Wonderland COVID-19 Vaccination Center accepts walk-ins this week and next Monday to Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm. The center will be closed on Thursdays and Fridays for the last two weeks.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

