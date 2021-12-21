Tucker Carlson: Former Google Lobbyist, “Sherpa”, a candidate for Biden’s antitrust agency





Former Google lobbyists have spoken to Alvaro Bedoya, who was elected by President Biden to the Federal Trade Commission, and various Senate offices to help confirm Bedoya, sources told Tucker Carlson Tonight. It is said that it is supporting the arrangement of meetings between the two.

“I was a little shocked to find out that a former Google lobbyist and current Google consultant is helping Bedoya’s shepherds through the verification process to reach the FTC in the Senate. Well, it’s not corrupt. It doesn’t look like it. It’s actually a definition of corruption. ”

Google Internet homepage on January 23, 2016. (REUTERS / Neil Hall)

FTC is a government agency that enforces US antitrust laws and protects consumer rights.

Carlson said, “Of course, because of these obligations, [the FTC] I’ve been investigating Google in recent years. Both of these are problems caused by Google. And so far, we believe it is too generous. “

According to sources, Robert Raben of the Leven Group, who claims to be “a national public policy company that promises to open the door to power and influence for lasting inclusive change,” said Carlson in the confirmation process.

“The show is said by multiple sources that Leven is acting as Bedoya’s quoted Sherpa and arranging meetings between Bedoya and various Senate offices. Again, if that’s true, then It’s corruption, “Carlson said.

Carlson said “Tucker Carlson Tonight” contacted Leven and confirmed that his company was “supporting” Bedoya.

“”[Raben is] A prominent democratic lobbyist in Washington. His company represents dozens of clients. Leven himself was a registered lobbyist at Google two years ago. His company is still consulting with Google, the most powerful company in the world, “Carlson said.[There’s] Obviously a large conflict of interest here. Those who work for Google are helping to install those who regulate Google. “

“If Bedoya is approved as a FTC member, do you think he will forget who helped him with his work?” Carlson continued. “Probably not”

Bedoya is the founding director of Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law. In September, the Biden White House announced that Alvaro Bedoya is a candidate for FTC Commissioner. The agency is headed by five commissioners, one of whom is chair.

