Ferrari Reorg Focuses on Digital, New Tech





Ferrari will announce a new corporate structure in January to strengthen its business on Monday (December 20th).

New CEO Benedetto Vigna has already made changes and a new management structure will be announced on January 10. This release states that this new structure facilitates innovation, optimizes processes, and enhances internal and partner collaboration.

Three senior managers leave the company. NicolaBoari, Chief Brand Diversification Officer. Michael Leiters, Chief Technology Officer. And Vicenzo Regazzoni, Chief Manufacturing Officer.

According to the release notes, details are not yet known, but the company is already targeting new hires outside the new structure.

Automakers are evolving like any other commerce sector, and PYMNTS writes that Toyota has begun to implement things like auto insurance that are integrated with other ownership benefits. It can be purchased from Toyota’s mobile app.

Reference: Automakers are adding insurance and other services that use driving data

Toyota Motor Insurance is offered by a specific insurance agency, and Toyota Chief Operating Officer Will Niclas said the idea would enhance your Toyota full ownership experience.

This is in line with the products being pushed out by other automakers, many of which use connected technology to earn recurring revenue even after the customer buys the car.

Stellantis is one of the other automakers announcing such products, and earlier this month announced that it would also roll out usage-based car insurance. It will be launched in Europe and North America in 2022, then worldwide and will be used to collect data from connected cars.

Mamatha Chamalthi, Senior Vice President of Software Business and Products at Stellantis, said that in the future, software-based services will be offered to customers if the past was to move customers north at the hardware and trim levels to increase profitability. Is to provide.

In addition, Tesla announced a new telematics insurance product in October. It comes with remote monitoring of driving practices, using data to determine premiums.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said in a third-quarter earnings call that car connectivity has a large amount of data to assess driver attributes and whether those attributes correlate with safety. I said it means there is.

