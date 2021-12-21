Plug and Play Saeed Amidi Becomes Technology Investor





Pandemics accelerated these trends and created new problems, as supply chains often became bottlenecks and consumers often noticed that products were sold out. And when retailers scrambled to make up for inventory shortages, the cryptocurrency epidemic pervaded products, NFTs became popular among creators, collectors and investors, and artists became the world of traditional art. Online retail has taken a new form as it has established a framework for working outside of.

It is a sneaker marketplace that is the backbone of Los Angeles companies such as Thrive Market and GOAT, and is a bet invested by investors in DoorDash and Instacart to ChowNow.

Augmented reality (AR)

AR has redefined how consumers shop. This technology allows shoppers to see what they are shopping for and aid in the decision-making process. For example, eyeglass retailer Warby Parker allows customers to virtually try out frames before making a purchase. Certain industries, such as fashion and upholstery, are heavily influenced by AR technology because customers can try them on before going to the physical store.

In May, Snap announced the creation of AR Spectacles. Still in beta, glasses are intended to reinforce tours in specific locations, and Snaps technology can identify objects in the camera’s field of view. The device includes a touchpad at the hinge point of the frame, two cameras, four microphones, and two speakers. This makes AR technology a useful tool for brands to use to drive sales.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptography is becoming mainstream. This year, Mastercard launched a partnership to offer crypto credit, PayPal began accepting currencies, and it was unheard of to see crypto ATMs at malls. As if to emphasize the point, Staples Center has been renamed to Crypto.com after a Hong Kong-based company that operates crypto exchanges.

This means that there are different payment forms for the digital age. However, as its popularity grows, further regulation may continue. Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said he is looking for regulations to protect investors.

NFT

NFTs are a new way to make money online.

Whether it’s a pop-tart-shaped flying cat or a viral bad luck brian meme, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have been all the rage. Images, domain names, artwork and music can be sold as NFTs. All NFTs come with smart contracts, which are available in exchange for cryptography and are usually Ethereum.

There are thousands of digital creators and artists trying to take advantage of this trend.

Paris Hilton is one of the celebrities who jumped on the NFT train to create her own collection, with Blake Kathryn as the designer.

In August, one of the world’s largest fashion brands joined the NFT hype, and Louis Vuitton launched the 200th anniversary NFT game.

According to Rob Simon, brands that have historically thrived in rarity and exclusivity make a lot of sense, like Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and President of Summer Fridays. Shortage is a major factor in the current Metaverse climate.

Grant Gelt of Masscult, a creative strategy and services agency, isn’t sure if these digital purchases are sustainable, but the second word is that artists and creators can make money in this area. about it. Magically, it created a bit of a gold rush, but what I’m really excited about is that people start using NFTs outside the art space.

Metaverse sizing

Facebook changed its name to Meta this year, triggering a conversation about the next wave of the web.

Metaverse is a term that refers to a digital space that is realistically created using technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality. Today, most spaces still look inside video games, but companies are stepping up their efforts to push those limits. Most work and school education employs a hybrid model, which requires more realistic online interactions.

Italian craftsmanship designer brand Gucci leveraged virtual space by offering a limited digital-only collection of Roblox, an online gaming platform for users to accessory their avatars. Robloxs’ 42 million users were able to spend $ 1.20 to $ 9 on a limited edition Gucci accessory that they could collect in two weeks. The value of each collectible has increased exponentially as the window for obtaining Gucci collectibles has been closed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in virtual space has increased.

According to Simone, people are consuming more content, sleeping less, staying online, playing more games, investing more, and having more cash available for people to try things out.

The creator economy is booming

Influencers are new brand spokespersons. This is nothing new, but next year, brands and other businesses may become more dependent on influencers and creators. According to Business Insider, the influencer marketing industry is expected to be worth $ 15 billion by 2022.

YouTube and comedian Elizabeth Liza Koshy collaborate with Fabletics, James Charles, known for his fascinating make-up video, signs a deal with Morph, and controversial Logan Paul confronts Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring, 100. Generated over 10,000 PPV purchases.

The entire creator economy is growing and there is more advertising and platform money each year. This means that big creators are growing, but what is important is that medium-sized to long-tailed creators who are energizing the creator’s economy are also growing. Sima Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Creative Juice, was thrilled with our role in making the creator economy a core part of the world economy.

According to influencer marketing factories, 97% of Gen Z consumers use social media as their primary source of shopping inspiration. From viral trends like #TikTokmademebuyit and #AmazonFinds, fans are following suit. After all, Gen Z has a consumption power of 150 billion.

Creators are now gaining the power of the media ecosystem through online personas as fan changes no longer resonate with faceless brands.

Sustainability beyond buzzwords

Due to the climate crisis, consumers are rethinking their shopping habits.

Fast fashion makes the industry one of the biggest causes of the climate crisis. Tradesy, a market based in TheRealReal, ThredUp and Santa Monica, has succeeded in providing second-hand clothing and preventing waste from landfills.

Second-hand clothing business sales are expected to double from $ 36 billion to $ 77 billion by 2025, according to a report from ThredUps. First-time second-hand clothing buyers increased by 33 million last year, with the majority expected to continue spending in the market. ..

Companies like H & M have moved away from their fast fashion roots with materials such as organic cotton and recycled polyester. Other companies, such as Los Angeles-based clothing company For Days, are integrating sustainability into their brands.

Large retailers are on a positive trend. Target has promised to use 100% sustainable organic cotton in all of Target’s branded products by 2022. Amazon has also promised to be carbon-neutral in half of its shipments by 2030.

According to Nielsen, a global measurement and data analysis company says 90% of millennials between the ages of 21 and 34 are willing to pay more for products that contain environmentally friendly or sustainable ingredients. .. This indicates that the tide is changing. Consumer behavior is changing and the industry is adapting.

