Virginia Governor Ralph Northam-December





GO Virginia funding attracts companies and supports infrastructure and workforce development programs

Governor Ralph Northam of Richmond today over $ 3.6 million in Virginia to support 13 projects focused on labor development and talent pipeline expansion, business development and infrastructure improvement in key industries. Announced Grants for State Growth and Opportunities (GO Virginia).

GO Virginia can meet the unique needs of the region as a whole, Governor Northam said. This targeted support is important both for regional projects and for promoting long-term regional cooperation. These 13 projects promote innovation, support entrepreneurs, and drive federal economic growth.

This series of grants includes 12 regional projects and one project from the GO Virginias Economic Resilience and Recovery Program. The awarded project will receive an additional $ 4.9 million in local and non-state resources.

Virginia boasts a diverse economy, with distinct economic characteristics in each region, said Secretary of Commerce Brian Ball. GO Virginia is effective in addressing these differences as its regional approach facilitates innovative ideas, programs, and strategies across the Commonwealth, as demonstrated in these award-winning projects.

Congratulations to today’s winners and their respective regional councils, said GO Virginia President Nancy Howell Age. Over the past four years, GO Virginia has provided the region with tools to develop influential solutions to help tackle the economic recession of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on long-term economic development strategies and objectives. We have built the foundation to provide. These projects are a testament to the success of creative thinking and deep collaboration with local communities, private citizens and other stakeholders, making a difference in the lives of all Virginia citizens.

Since the start of the program in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 208 projects and awarded approximately $ 78 million to support regional economic development efforts. For more information on the GO Virginia program, please visit dhcd.virginia.gov / gova.

2021 Round Foley Regional Grant Awards:

Midtown Square Project Seed Innovation Hub | $ 674,304 Region 3: Cumberland County and Prince Edward

Longwood University will connect the community to regional and regional resources for business and social entrepreneurship development by partnering with Hamden Sydney University to establish an innovation hub in downtown Farmville. The hub will develop a digital maker space, a community collaboration space, a small business development center office to accelerate business concepts, an educational outreach center hosting youth entrepreneurship courses, and classroom entrepreneurship practices. Includes opportunities for educators to develop their professional skills.

Pathway Park Infrastructure | $ 600,000 Region 1: Bland County and Smyth County

The Smith County Department of Economic Development will take the business-ready development site even further by installing 2,000 feet of 8-inch water and 1,600 feet of sewerage at Pathway Park, a 70-acre site in Smith County. The project also includes establishing a Regional Industrial Facilities Authority (RIFA) between Bland County and Smyth County to enable the community to work together to sell the site competitively to manufacturers and distribution centers. I am.

Project Eagle + | $ 599,437 Region 2: Montgomery County and Roanoke City

The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (VTCRC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Virginia Tech Foundation (VTF), works with Roanoke City, Montgomery County, Johnson & Johnson JLABS to support three approaches to growth. A cluster of community health and life sciences. Project Eagle + establishes a shared lab facility in Blacksburg, VTCRC to meet demand from small early-stage companies that are spin-offs from Virginia Tech and Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program (RAMP) graduates. Introduced on a trial basis.

Agricultural Innovation Center | $ 550,000 Region 8: Buena Vista and Lexington Cities, and Augusta and Rockbridge County

The Advancement Foundation and partners will create a multipurpose facility with business incubators and classrooms, agricultural and food technology labs, small manufacturing spaces, and processing and product development spaces. Strategically located in downtown Buena Vista, the Agricultural Innovation Center will use its vacant 37,000 square feet factory to grow the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, support the revitalization of downtown Buena Vista and future agriculture. Turn it into a flagship agricultural innovation facility that acts as a corporate model. Facilities in the Shenando Valley.

Mobilize the supply chain with critical infrastructure | $ 212,200 Region 1: Scott County, Bristol City, Duffield City

Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) creates critical infrastructure for the food supply chain, including the Appalachian Harvest Food Hub building space with the equipment and space needed to process agricultural products. This new infrastructure will help increase the processing power and profits of smallholder producers, the region 1 priority industrial sector. This facility allows trainees to learn value-added processing techniques to meet the growing needs of small-scale local foods. The production of trained workers and the needs of grocery stores.

Region 7 REI Convocation and Cooperation | $ 193,751 Region 7: Fairfax and Loudon County

George Mason University (GMU) convenes entrepreneurial ecosystem players to work together to develop a comprehensive ecosystem strategy and identify regional entrepreneurial ecosystem coordinators for regional entrepreneurs in Region 7. Lead the spiritual initiative. GMU has a stake in the advisory board, including representatives of the regional council, broad outreach to stakeholders for a series of engagement events, subsequent convening of workgroups and integration of information gained from the event outreach. Engage with people.

Innovation Center Roadmap | $ 100,000 Region 7: Fairfax County and Fairfax City

NOVA Labs plans to expand the Innovation Center, add new tools and equipment, and support programs that contribute to the success and growth of its member companies. The project’s long-term goals are to double the number of entrepreneurial members and double the prototyping capabilities of the Innovation Center to strengthen the Region 7 startup ecosystem, SME growth and technology workforce. That is.

Unmanned Autonomous System (UxS) Route / Corridor Network Survey | $ 100,000 Region 5: City of Hampton and Norfolk

The Old Dominion UniversitysVirginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy (VISA) is a network of nodes and routes that utilize air, ground and water via unmanned systems, but products, services and travelers between entry points that are currently underutilized. Find out how you can facilitate your transportation. The study informs the Region 5 Autonomous Systems Strategy Playbook and leverages state and federal investments in maritime and aviation facilities such as NASA Wallops, Accomack County Airport, Fort Monroe, and Cape Charles. It will help.

Future King’s STEM Pipeline Project Focusing on Blacks and Latin Boys | $ 97,000 Region 7: Prince William County and Manassas City

FutureKings, a workforce development program for black and Latin boys in grades 6-12, will lead a study to determine the feasibility of expanding the FutureKings program.

RIoT Pre-Accelerator Program | $ 96,804 Region 6: King George and Stafford County, and Fredericksburg

The Local Internet of Things (RIoT) is launching a three-six-week pre-accelerator program to help entrepreneurs who are still in the early conceptual stages to launch new businesses. Pre-accelerators are an important component of the local startup support system and facilitate the RIoT Accelerator Program (RAP). The project will create 12 businesses and 25 jobs and generate $ 1.5 million in revenue.

Strategies and Roadmaps for Growing the Managed Environmental Agriculture (CEA) Sector | $ 77,053 Region 3: Amelia, Buckingham, Brunswick, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lunenburg, Henry, Mecklenberg, Notway, Patrick, Pitt Sylvenia, Prince Edward counties, and the cities of Danville and Martinsville

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) works with Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement to support the industrial growth and workforce development of Region 3 Managed Environmental Agriculture (CEA). Create a map. The roadmap includes the potential for industry and economic growth, while identifying and validating the required facilities and infrastructure, labor development issues, opportunities and applied research assets, for this emerging dynamic agricultural business sector. Includes analysis.

Project Veer | $ 49,750 Region 1: Washington, Wise County, and Bristol City

InvestSWVA performs market analysis to assess the opportunities for Region 1 manufacturers to participate in onshore and offshore wind supply chains. Project Veer is based on the history of the local manufacturing industry, recent efforts to become a key player in the renewable energy economy, and a regional strategy to move forward as a manufacturing hub. This project helps manufacturers assess business opportunities and help companies seek diversification.

Economic Resilience and Resilience Awards:

Pipeline Growth: Expanding Early Entrepreneurship Support | $ 250,000 Region 4: Henrico and Chesterfield County, and Richmond City

Startup Virginia (SVA) is an early-stage entrepreneur through the implementation of a technology platform, additional staff, enhanced incubator services, and further development of Idea Factory, two programs specifically designed for early-stage startups. Lead efforts to expand support. And entrepreneurship certificate course. This project supports the rise of entrepreneurs caused by pandemics, increases the incubator capacity of SVA, supports more ambitious entrepreneurs, and at the same time, the idea stage.

