Google Chrome Browser Extra, Part 2 | Lifestyle & Entertainment





Last week we saw some features of Google Chrome that you might not know you could do. One of the features was how to share the web page you are visiting with others. Yes, some people are laughing about dinosaur games. As I expected, it’s not about how stupid it is, but how you depended on it in minutes.

But what do you guess? There’s one or two more Chrome tricks left. The first thing you see is “copy and highlight the link”. This is very convenient for most people. They added this to Chrome version 90.x. For time reference, it is currently version 96.x. They publish a new version about once a month.

But get this. What do you think you can do if you are looking at a web page and see a phrase that you find interesting and want to share it with your friends? Select the text, word, phrase, sentence, etc. you want to know. Right-click on the selected character[リンクをコピーしてハイライト表示]Choose. The link will be copied to the clipboard. You can paste it into an email and send it to someone. Click (Chrome only) to see the page and text highlighted. A pretty neat trick. If you send it to someone who isn’t using Chrome as your browser, it will appear at the top of the correct page.

Then highlight the word or phrase and right click[Googleで検索]Choose. The Google search page opens, displaying all selectable search links. An easy way to find when you are reading something and need some information.

Now suppose you want to open the same web page every time you open Google Chrome. Talk about local newspapers, DN-R, GrayHaired.Tech, and Gmail accounts. It’s very easy to set Chrome to open every time you launch your browser. First, open each of these sites in three tabs in the example. Then click on the menu (three vertical dots in the upper right corner of Chrome) and[設定]Choose.Next, in the menu on the far left[起動時]Select and are in the center[特定のページまたはページのセットを開く]Select the third circle labeled. Now that all the pages you need are added to the list,[現在のページを使用する]Choose. Close Chrome and reopen it. Magically, every page opens and you can read emails, surf the web, and check. If you need to change them, there are several ways, but it’s a good idea to open multiple new tabs. Then go to the same location and choose to use the current page again.

Do you have a photo you want to see? Click the file and drag it into your browser. It will open the picture so you can see it there. You can do the same with music files and videos. Drag them into your browser to watch them.

Enjoy using and learning Google Chrome. And most importantly, spend a very Merry Christmas with your family and friends!

Contact Ron Doyle of GrayHaired.Tech.

