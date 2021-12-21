Five Retail Innovations Not Growing in 2022 — Retail Innovation Hub





According to GlobalData, stores without checkouts are expected to expand rapidly internationally in 2022, adding places other than food and intensifying competition with Amazon.

But at the same time, according to the company’s latest UK Consumer Views Survey, 55.7% of British people don’t want to go to a grocery store without checkouts.

The biggest concern is that you need to download the app and register your payment details. According to GlobalData, retailers looking to reach more consumers need to choose an in-store technology provider that can provide a convenient and frictionless experience.

RTIH recently visited the TescoGetGo store in Holborn, London, using the new Trigo technology.

At the front door, many were turned away from the staff because they didn’t want to shop this new way.

Retailers who determine payment terms and keep customers away don’t look good at all.

Do you dare to suggest that the hybrid approach is the way to the future?

Prompt delivery

Rapid delivery, also known as quick commerce, has been around for some time, but Covid-19 has pushed it to become a channel in its own right.

Start-ups such as Jokr, Buyk, Gorillas, and Fridge No More are leveraging dark stores to decentralize their distribution networks within a real mile. In doing so, they created the last and last mile.

Love it (people need delivery within 15 minutes of ordering and deserve it) or hate it (kill the planet, exploit the workers, man!), Ignore this space in 2021 I couldn’t.

But quoting British Ladd, a supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive, the ratings assigned to Gorillas and Flink violate the laws of finance, math, and logic. In my opinion, there is an invisible hand of conspiracy to artificially inflate their reputation.

He adds: There are many quick grocery delivery companies, but only a few survive. Several acquisitions have already been made and more will be made in the future.

I believe that fast delivery of groceries is a viable business model, but very few companies are successful. I think there are many changes.

NFT

The Collins Dictionary recently published a list of word candidates for 2021, declaring NFT, the abbreviation for non-fungible tokens, as the top of the heap, defeating cryptography, metaverse, hybrid work, and more.

If I were absolutely honest, I wouldn’t understand half of what NFT enthusiasts would come up with.

Nevertheless, the following efforts have attracted attention this year.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its 95th anniversary this year and has dropped 9,500 free NFT artwork featuring balloons from past events to support Make-A-Wish.

The 10NFT charity auction started on Friday, November 19th. Limited edition free Macy’s Parade NFT released on Thursday, November 25th.

Rise at Seven has created and launched an NFT collection for the online fashion retailer boohoosboohooMAN brand.

We are used to starting trends, and this is no exception. For the first time, an affordable fashion brand has launched an unforgettable NFT line. Who can roll the virtual ball better than boohooMAN? pureplay states in an online post.

Introduce the latest threads into NFT from reality to create various boohooMAN fits hanging on virtual rails.

We have the entire collection, including T-shirts, outerwear, tracksuits and hoodies. This means you can quickly turn your digital wallet into a digital wardrobe. Each item is brand new and completely unique, so once it’s gone, it disappears.

In addition, create or keep a collection of streetwear fits for the Metaverse. Once they are yours, the sky is the limit. Looking cool in the real world is no longer enough. It’s time to bring your style into the virtual realm.

Last but not least, Shopify has made it possible for qualified merchants to sell NFTs through e-commerce stores. The first one of the traps was the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

Expecting something a little cooler in 2022, NFTs will eventually stay around the retail sector. It’s a big deal for Twitter’s hardcore blockchain enthusiasts, but not so big for mainstream shoppers.

