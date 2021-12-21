Gig Wage Hires Founding Member of LTK to Lead Launch of First Consumer Product »Dallas Innovates





For the past decade, Kristen Blum has been immersed in the creator economy.

When Blum first joined the Dallas-based LTK nine years ago, the fashion technology company (formerly rewardStyle) had about 25 employees. They embarked on a new generation of shopping pioneers, deploying a multi-faceted platform that provides content creators with a way to connect with mobile consumers and make money.

She was an integral part of the market development team that launched LIKEtoKNOW.it, an influencer-led consumer shopping app. This allows users to instantly buy real products in the fashion, beauty, home and family markets. A well-known account. Today, the app, also known as LTK, has over 8 million monthly users.

Blum built the LTK team from scratch

Blum built the LTK Creator Success Team from scratch and oversaw the responsible group that manages approximately 200,000 relationships with content creators. Last year, shoppers purchased over $ 3 billion from LTK creators.

She helped grow the company into a completely remote organization with more than 350 employees scattered around the world.

Now, when Blum hits Gig Wage, she leaves behind a billion-dollar industry giant. (LTK received a $ 300 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in November).

For her next act, Blum set her goal to start over. She joins another Dallas-based technical team with a similar mission and big plans for 2022 to launch products that could impact millions of people.

“I definitely love being on the stage of a company that can really help accelerate growth,” Blum told Dallas Innovates. “I love to feel like it’s having a concrete impact. And at this stage of the company, it’s all hands-on decks. You really get together to make something great.”

Power team

Blum was recently appointed Senior Director of Gigwage’s Strategic Brand Initiative. FinTech is working to simplify salaries in the gig economy. Now is a very important time. This year, GigWage has raised an additional $ 2.5 million in a Series A round of 2020 to continue to enhance its seamless and reliable banking platform.

CEO Craig J. Lewis founded GigWage to shape the modern financial infrastructure for what his team calls the “future of work.” Startups are tackling complex salary, payment, and compliance challenges for contractors.

That mission was what Blum was immediately attracted to.

“When talking to Craig and Clarisa [Lindenmeyer], You can just feel the energy. They are both very passionate when talking about the problems they are trying to solve, the teams they are building, and the opportunities they have seen for the business, “says Blum. “So it was almost impossible to catch a bug and just want to be part of it.”

Lindenmeyer, founder and former CEO of Proximity to Power, joined GigWage in July as CEO and Chief of Staff Chief of Staff. Over the past few months, Lindenmeier has been working to strengthen the brand’s image, experience, and mission both internally and externally.

Lindenmeier has long turned to Blum as a fan of her work and LTK. She tapped executives to lead the responsibility of thinking creatively and strategically about the products and services that serve contractors.

“It’s an understatement to say that Kristen is excited to join us and lead,” Lindenmeier told Dallas Innovates. “The 2022 plan is growing significantly and Kristen is essential for that. We are really excited that she has” startup knowledge “. “

Empower entrepreneurs

LTK’s goal was to make creators as economically successful as possible. “Gigwage provides financial empowerment to everyone,” she says.

This movement is a bit like Blum’s djvu. She believes that gigwages are in the right place at the right time, just as LTK was at the forefront of the creator economy many years ago.

“There are so many similarities and similarities between the creator economy and the gig economy,” she says. “Creators are contractors. They are an entrepreneur and experience many of the same problems we are trying to solve with gigwages. They are financed, paid quickly and paid. I’m having a hard time filing taxes at the end of the year. “

A big point from her time at LTK was that there is currently no one-size-fits-all solution for creators, contact workers, or other independent entrepreneurs. The ever-evolving industry needs flexible products or services that meet the unique needs of each individual, says Blumone, who meets their demands for speed and efficiency.

“The creator economy is a bit more mature than the gig economy, but both are still in the early stages in many ways,” she says. “What I learned at LTK is that creators and contractor workers are very hungry for knowledge, education and guidance. They really provide them with the information they need. They want a reliable partner. “

That is what Gigwage is aiming for.

Gig wage solutions bring benefits on both sides of the transaction

The Gig Wages solution brings benefits on both sides of the transaction, allowing employers to pay 1099 workers instantly with more control, flexibility and scale, while being convenient and efficient for independent contractors. Payment method is provided.

Blum is tasked with forming various partnerships and programs that can accelerate FinTech to the next stage of growth. This includes leading the launch of Gig Wage’s first consumer product and contributing to the development of the new Green House program.

“People call it the creator economy, the freelancer economy, the gig economy, the independent economy. Really it’s becoming just an economy,” says Lindenmeier. “That’s what we’re building and that’s all about 2022. Kristen sits in the center of it.”

The first consumer product of gig wages

Launching in 2022 is a solution to what Blum calls the “lifeline of the gig economy.”

For contract workers who tend to have a shortage of bank accounts or no bank accounts, Gig Wage wants to ensure that they receive the right payments at the time, place and method they want. FinTech also wants to provide access to quality banking services.

By 2023, half of the US workforce will receive 1099, according to Gig Wage. However, the salary system is designed for traditional working conditions, leaving 1099 workers to lose 2% to 20% of their income.

Next year, Gig Wage will focus on the contract workers themselves.

“We are thinking more about how to serve our contractors, because the more we serve our contractors, the more we can serve the businesses we pay to our contractors. We will win, “says Blum. “We are already providing such tremendous value to companies that are paying contract workers, so thinking about the contract workers themselves seems like a natural next step for us. I feel it. “

Green House Program

Another major development of GigWage next year is the new Green House program, which is currently in beta. The generation was completely organic as the team worked to create initiatives to drive its growth.

Ethan Austin, Chief Strategy Officer at GigWage, often heard from the customer success team or at meetings with clients that companies need to establish a connection.

As a former managing director of Techstars, Austin facilitated many relationships between startups and key contacts. It snowballed the idea.

Just as greenhouses grow, protect and grow plants and vegetables, Gig Wage’s GreenHouse program provides the tools companies need to blossom.

The team is currently designing a variety of services that can be provided. Some examples include mentoring with gigwages or community professionals, access to business development and sales expertise, and referrals to venture capital firms.

A typical GreenHouse member is a Gig Wage customer, or a potential customer who wants to integrate with the API to raise funds and scale. Gig wage teams identify businesses that are exactly in line with their strengths. In most cases, fellow tech companies will comply with the bill.

“We really have ideas for success. The business we are working on must succeed and grow,” says Blum. “So if we can invest in them and help them succeed overall, it’s in mutual favor for everyone.”

The Green House program will also start in 2022.

