Tech returns home to host Georgia State Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellowjacket





The Flat Georgia Institute of Technology will host Georgia State University, Georgia State University’s cross-town enemy, at 9 pm at the McCammish Pavilion on Tuesday night.

Short-end in the last four games, the Defending Atlantic Coast Conference Yellow Jacket (5-5) is North Carolina (79-62), No. 25/24 LSU (69-53) and No. 10/9 Southern California From the beginning of December. Tech had won five straight wins before that, including the 88-78 Roadwin in Georgia.

Governing ACC Tournament MVP Michael Devaud (Orlando, Florida), ACC’s top scorers (22.4 points per game) and three-point shooters (50.9%, 3.00 per game) are senior forward Jordan Asher (Canton, Ga). ), Average 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Georgia (6-4) split four games in December, beating lower division teams Voorhees (80-51) and Toccoa Falls (92-44) at home, Mercer (83-77) and Mississippi. State (79-50) on the road.

The match on Tuesday will be broadcast live on the ACCs Regional Network available at Fox Sports Southeast, Georgia. You can access the ACC Network Extra live stream from the ESPN app. Radio coverage will be on the Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network and satellite radio (XM Channel 371, SiriusXM App 371) by Legend Sports and the flagship WCNN (680 / 93.7 fans).

Returning Home with Two – Georgia Institute of Technology set a 4-3 homefloor record in a match Tuesday night, and Georgia State University is 1-4 in this season’s road game. Nine of the twelve games before Christmas holidays are scheduled at home. Fighting Power – Tech has played four consecutive games against enemies in the Power Conference, three of which are ranked in the country’s top 25 (23rd). / 21 Wisconsin, No. 25/24 LSU, No. 10/9 USC). These teams have a total of 40-5 records this season. This is the first time Yellow Jacket has faced three top 25 teams on a non-conference schedule since the 1995-96 season. That season, Yellow Jacket played 2-3 against No. 4 Georgetown, No. 17 Michigan, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 20 Louisville, and No. 2 Massachusetts. At Georgia Institute of Technology, we had a six-day break for Christmas. The yellow jacket is being squeezed by a home game pair between Georgia State University (Tuesday) and Alabama A & M (Thursday). Gang Rebounds – Tech has outbound 6 out of 10 opponents this season with a total rebound margin of plus 1.6. For a yellow jacket for more than 5 seasons under the head coach Josh Pastor. Tech finished the season with a positive rebound margin only once in that span (+0.1 in 2017-18). Mikey likes it – Michael Devoe remains an ACC leader with an average score (22.4 ppg) and a 3-point percentage (50.9). ), And ranked 2nd and 8th in these categories nationwide, respectively. Climb the Ladder – After starting Season 36 with Career Points at Tech, the 6-5 Guard jumped to 24th place at Tech Career Points. He scored 1,351 points, overtaking tech celebrities such as Iman Shumpert, Drew Barry, Jarrett Jack, Michael Maddox and Tycho Brown. He needs 13 points to pass 23rd place Bobby Kimmel (1954-57 to 1.363) 2 points (guard) conversion – so far this season splits the point guard duty almost evenly, Kyle Star Divant and Davon Smith average 12.0 points and 4.1 assists over 10 games while compiling a 41:31 assist / turnover ratio. Sturdivant has started the first eight games of Techs and Smith has started three games. In the absence of Michael Debaud, many of the texes both started and played together to beat Charleston Southern.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, a series that began in 1970, holds a 17-3 lead overall in the series with Georgia State University. The Panthers defeated Tech at the McCammish Pavilion to kick off the 2020-21 season. This is a 123-120 win with four overtime, the first fourx overtime game in tech program history. The meeting on Tuesday is the second game of the three games. The series was agreed on two programs in the summer of 2020. Yellow Jacket will visit GSU’s new home arena, which is currently under construction, next season to complete the series. Last year’s meeting was the first regular season game between the two teams. December 17, 2008. Yellow Jacket won the Alexander Memorial Coliseum 84-64, extending the Panthers’ winning streak to 14 games. The other two victories in the series occurred on March 10, 1973 in Georgia. (77-73), January 21, 1976, at the Alexander Memorial Coliseum (69-62). Georgia Institute of Technology is playing against Robrania, head coach of the Panthers, for the second time. Lanier is an assistant coach at Rick Burns, Tennessee, and has attended all four recent meetings with volunteers in Yellowjacket. Warren was a technical staff member from 2000 to 2005 before becoming Head Coach at the University of Jacksonville. Crider was a graduate assistant from 2007 to 2009.

