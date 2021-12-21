Enovix showcases award-winning battery technology at CES2022





Enovix 3D Silicon Lithium Ion Battery

Enovix Battery Cell Selected for CES2022 Innovation Award Onory

Fremont, Calif., December 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Enovix Corporation (Enovix) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), a leader in the design and manufacture of next-generation 3D silicon lithium-ion batteries, announced today. Join Experience! The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was held in Las Vegas on January 4, 2022 and January 5-6, 2022.

The Enovix Battery Cell has been selected for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design. This year’s award program received a record high of over 1,800 entries.

Harrold Rust, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Enovix, is honored to acknowledge that our batteries are game changers in the consumer electronics sector. Our battery cells are designed to provide up to twice the energy density of standard lithium-ion batteries in several categories of household appliances. Increased energy density is essential to support compute-intensive applications for premium consumer electronics such as wearables, mobile phones and laptop / tablet platforms.

Company executives say that while Enovix batteries offer a gradual increase in energy density, they require less than batteries for major consumer brands, off-the-shelf laptops, wearables, and mobile devices. Indicates.

Ashok Lahiri, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Enovix, has made this significant increase in energy density possible by completely rethinking the battery structure and abandoning the scratch design over a century ago. A new 3D cell architecture. We have invented an accurate laser-generated 3D architecture that can use battery capacity more efficiently and accommodate 100% active silicon anodes. Silicon has more than twice the capacity of traditional graphite. In addition to the new cell design, it combines a 100% active silicon anode with the most significant advances in battery design in its lifespan.

To schedule a meeting with Enovix executives at CES, please contact [email protected]

About Enovix Enovix is ​​a leader in the development and manufacture of advanced silicon anode lithium-ion batteries. The company’s unique 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is ​​building an advanced silicon anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the United States for mass production. The company’s initial goal is to provide category-leading mobile device designers with high-energy batteries, enabling them to create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is ​​also developing 3D cell technology and manufacturing processes for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to enable widespread use of renewable energy. For more information, please visit www.enovix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains significant risks to the Company and our industry in the sense of Section 27A (Amendment) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E (Amendment) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Contains a statement about the outlook for. Uncertainty. Forward-looking statements are generally related to future events or our future financial or operating results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements. This is “believe”, “do”, “do”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intention”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict” This is because it contains words such as “do”, “potential”, “goal”, “plan”, “believe”, and “believe”. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Enovixs battery design, energy density, performance, manufacturing capacity, capacity to minimize battery costs, and production. Commercialization timeline, future product development and roadmap, and future demand for lithium-ion battery solutions. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks set. The fourth entry to or will be submitted to the SEC under the captions of the Risk Factors and Other Documents on Form 10-Q submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 15, 2021. The forward-looking statements we make in this press release are given only as of the date they were made, and subsequent events may change these expectations. We undertake no obligation to update or change these forward-looking statements in the future as a result of new information, future events, etc., except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact Enovix Corporation Charles Anderson. Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729 Email: [email protected]

or

Blue Shirt Group Gary Dvorchak, CFA Phone: (323) 240-5796 Email: [email protected]

For media inquiries: Enovix Corporation Kristin Atkins Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934 Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/742e05a0-d512-4ebf-b926-d4fb5a336a69.

