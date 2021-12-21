Edifier ships MP230, CES2022 Innovation Award Honoree products





“We are excited to bring one of the Honoree products from the CES Innovation Awards to our viewers,” said Stanley Wen, CTO of Edifier. “As we continue to improve our unique technology, the MP230’s hybrid design ensures that everyone has an unmatched affordable music experience. The Edifier team will bring innovative products before the New Year. We are excited to be able to offer it to consumers. ”

The MP230 was created to be more suitable for consumers with different audio needs everywhere. The speakers seamlessly combine portability with the design and technology of a wooden frame bookshelf speaker to create a soundscape that is unmatched in dorms, living rooms and even outdoors.

Portable stereo acoustic speakers consist of a double passive radiator integrated with two 48mm full-range drivers and a wooden enclosure to provide rich audio to the user while reducing acoustic resonance. With the speaker’s Bluetooth V5.0 feature or the option to play music via the AUX input and TF card, with 16 hours of playback time, anyone can use it anywhere, all day long. Finally, its warm wooden mid-century modern design fits into any aesthetic, with a distinctive vintage look.

All MP230s will be available for purchase on the Edifier site Mall.Edifier.com on December 20, 2021 at a suggested retail price of $ 99.90. For more information, please visit Edifier.com.

About edifiers

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that demonstrate innovation and design elegance, providing an outstanding audio experience through a wide range of headphones, speakers and music systems for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Founded in Beijing, China in May 1996, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Guided by the principle of “passion for sound” over the last two decades, Edifier has emerged as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves music lovers around the world through distributors in more than 70 countries operating in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

