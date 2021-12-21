Google Doodle celebrates the beginning of winter with adorable animations





The winter solstice occurs when one of the Earth’s poles is tilted away from the Sun and is at its maximum distance from the Sun.

Google Doodle marked the beginning of winter with adorable animated graphics featuring hedgehogs walking in the snow

As cold waves hit the country and several parts of the world, Google Doodle marked the beginning of winter with adorable animated graphics. The animated graffiti features a hedgehog walking in the snow.

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates the beginning of winter north of the equator 🌎 #DidYouKnow? Today is the winter solstice (or winter solstice), the southernmost day of the Sun's path, which lasts all year round in the Northern Hemisphere.

For the inexperienced, December 21st marks the arrival of the cold season. This season, also known as the winter solstice or December solstice, begins today in the Northern Hemisphere and continues until March 20, 2022.

The winter solstice occurs when one of the Earth’s poles tilts away from the Sun and is at maximum distance. For this reason, you will witness the shortest period of sunlight that day, while spending the longest night of the year.

The winter solstice is reportedly marked on December 21st or 22nd each year in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Russia and Canada.

The winter solstice means the birth of the sun. Starting today, most countries have longer days and shorter nights.

What is the solstice?

The term Solstice is derived from the Latin scientific term Solsticium. The word sol means the sun, and the past participle means “stand”. Therefore, a simple translation of the solstice means that the sun is stationary.

