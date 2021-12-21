The Biden administration worked with Google to help people track COVID inspection sites





Scott Redler, Chief Strategist of T3 Trading, and Kenny Polkari, Chief Market Strategist of Slatestone Wealth, analyze market volatility for the New Year.

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it has worked with technology giant Google to help Americans find a free coronavirus testing site.

If you want to know if you are infected with a virus, you can search for “free COVID tests nearby” to find the nearest site, including sites that you may not be aware of.

People wait in line at the Flatiron COVID-19 inspection site during Christmas Week on December 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images) (Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

Google didn’t immediately reply to non-business hours emails from Fox News about participating in the project. Testing is one of President Biden’s highlights in his efforts to counter the epidemic of Omicron variants in the United States.

The Biden administration said it worked with Google to make it easier for Americans to find the COVID-19 inspection site. (Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) (Rafael Henrique / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Officials said the president will announce later today that the United States will purchase 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests and distribute them to Americans free of charge.

Biden is also expected to announce increased federal support for hospitals, including mobilizing 1,000 members into the military to support hospitals that may be overwhelmed by cases.

Omicron is competing ahead of other variants and is currently the predominant version of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

The number of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the rate of Omicron infections has increased nearly six-fold in just one week.

Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York region, southeast, industrial midwest, and Pacific Northwest. National rates suggest that more than 650,000 Omicron infections occurred in the United States last week.

The unvaccinated man in his fifties, who is in underlying health, is believed to be the first American to die of a variant of Omicron, the report said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

