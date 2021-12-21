How to build a culture of innovation to hire and retain talent





Kerem Koca is the co-CEO and co-founder of Blue.cloud, a leader in cloud-only enterprise digital transformation.

Getty

A record 3% of all workers quit their jobs in September, and 57% of tech executives ranked talent shortages above supply chain issues and cybersecurity threats.

Half of the mass layoff resignations come from the leisure and hospitality industry, but the looming shortage of IT workers can have a devastating impact on all industries and digital acceleration efforts undertaken over the last 18 months. There is sex.

IT workers are currently in high demand, especially in the areas of cybersecurity, DevOps and analytics. In fact, the battle for talent is more intense than ever, as both tech and non-tech companies are competing for recruitment. As a result of the rapid spread of digital transformation, IT talent is now either able to choose an open role that offers higher salary and work-life balance benefits, or burns out and leaves the field altogether.

Companies like Facebook and Amazon employ thousands at a time, and startups increase software and developer employment by 60% each year. However, the supply of digital talent does not currently meet this demand, and the long-term digital transformation initiative associated with the adoption of new technologies achieved during the pandemic could be stagnant. This was further confirmed in a recent Gartner survey, revealing that companies consider talent shortages to be the biggest barrier to the adoption of 64% of new technologies.

According to another study by TalentLMS and Workable, 72% of the 1,200 U.S. engineers surveyed will be due to career advancement restrictions, inflexibility at work, and an underestimated toxic working environment. I am considering quitting my job in 12 months.

So how can a company implement a more sustainable strategy to avoid employee spills and hire and retain technicians? The solution to the reduction in employee numbers is to apply the foundations of digital transformation.

Invest in talent thoroughly.

Readers may be surprised that digital transformation is more about talent than technology.

The ability of the business to maintain digital agility and competitiveness is to develop next-generation skills as an important step in bridging the supply-demand gap between talent and ultimately assuring the future of the organization. It relies heavily on commitment. Companies need to focus on their unique ability to nurture the next wave of technical professionals in order to create a more sustainable in-house talent pipeline.

Even the most innovative technology can only be implemented with the right people to develop it first. If your skill is out of date, you will run out. After a pandemic, adapting quickly and efficiently to change has become a new common sense in IT departments, and companies need to continually re-skill and upgrade their talent to avoid confusion.

In short, technology is just as good as the people behind it.

Digitalize between departments.

Digital transformation, while essential to the survival of modern enterprises, has led to significant skill shifts and contributed to the ever-expanding gap in technology talent as workers retire.

As a result of the increasing digital transformation, business models are evolving rapidly, and technology talent is more essential to the survival of a company than ever before. Digital transformation depends on the organization’s ability to identify and close skill gaps. However, executives and HR teams struggle to identify unique skills that effectively address ever-changing work trends, processes, and organizational structures that accelerate them.

Moving away from the traditional structure of creating IT silos within an organization facilitates cross-training and digital skills between departments. This strategy also facilitates unprecedented communication between HR and C Suite to proactively anticipate skill shift needs.

Create a competitive advantage.

The obvious reasons workers leave the current company for their competitors range from flexibility to profits to higher wages, but IT talent often jumps for long-term opportunities.

Companies are now creating differentiators such as diversity and inclusion initiatives, training programs, and executive mentoring to attract highly sought after talent. For example, Blue.cloud has partnered with software companies such as Snowflake, DataRobot, ThoughtSpot, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud to hire and retain senior talent from companies such as Oracle and Cognizant, quintupling staff during pandemics. I was able to increase it to.

As co-founder and co-CEO of a major digital transformation company, it’s clear how our extensive digitalization efforts will be hampered without building a skilled IT talent pipeline.

Digital transformation strategies help executives create environments (in-office, hybrid, remote) that encourage innovative thinking and support talent development. When employees get the tools, support, and permits to contribute to the company’s long-term vision, they develop the solutions their customers need, not only prepare for change, but also contribute to a culture that is ready to thrive. To do.

Sign this if you haven’t already considered your business’s digital transformation initiative.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/21/how-to-build-a-culture-of-innovation-that-recruits-and-retains-talent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos