The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in January 2022: Pete Lau





OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company’s next flagship is coming next month. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in January 2022 and Lau posted on Weibo. He did not confirm the exact date of the launch. OnePlus plans to introduce two phones, as we’ve seen in the last few years. OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10 phones. Both phones will be the brand’s flagship device.

The OnePlus 10 series runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor that Qualcomm exhibited earlier this month. The company will also host a physical event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5th to showcase its new phone. We know that the OnePlus phone is not the first mobile phone with the Qualcomm flagship processor. Xiaomi’s 12 series will be released in China on December 28th, and the most premium phones will probably have the same.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Specifications

One of the major changes in the OnePlus 10 series is the operating system, as OxygenOS will no longer run on these devices. The new series is the first series with an integrated operating system that integrates Oxygen OS and Oppos Color OS. With this approach, Lau said in September, we are working on creating an integrated operating system that combines the best strings of OxygenOS and ColorOS.

A leaked image of OnePlus 10 Pro shared by tipster @Onleaks shows that a triple camera is set up on the back of a square camera module and has a textured back. The OnePlus 10 series may have a 6.7-inch display with a 5000mAh battery. Again, we need to check if the R variant as the previous OnePlus 9R has been introduced.

With OnePlus, the company has introduced a partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to improve camera performance. It’s not clear if OnePlus will continue to do the same this year. However, the new leak shows that the OnePlus 10 gets a better front camera and 80W wired charging.

