Are regulations in step with Femtech?





Goodwin’s partner, Sophie McGrath, is considering whether the regulatory environment surrounding female health and femtech devices is suitable for the purpose.

The women’s health and wellness industry has expanded exponentially in recent years and is expected to be worth $ 65 billion by 2027. Reproductive, sexual, and mental health are driving this growth. These companies often aim to close the gender gap in women’s care, especially due to women’s underestimation in clinical trials and research, and the design of healthcare systems.

The issues posed by gender inequality are not new, but they are the focus because of the intersection of several economic, demographic and market factors. There is a growing demand for products and services from women looking for health care options and demanding alternatives. This, coupled with commercial perceptions of market size and its purchasing power, accounts for 83% of total US consumption by women. As a result, investment in venture capital has increased. In August 2021, after a $ 110 million Series D funding round, Maven became the first female health startup to reach a valuation of over $ 1 billion. Women’s health care is also gaining more and more government attention. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health announced its intention to develop a new women’s health strategy and sought feedback from women to help develop a set of priorities to bring women back to the center of their health and well-being. I did.

This shift in focus intersects with changing healthcare conditions that are increasingly focused on personalized and digital healthcare solutions, such as the growth and development of wearable technologies and the establishment of divisions such as NHSX in 2019. COVID-19 has accelerated this advance to digital. This required a transition to remote healthcare via web-based applications during the country’s blockade. The expansion of digital services has helped the growth of women’s healthcare platforms and applications. These often focus on providing remote health care.

One of the key factors to consider in the continued expansion of the women’s health and wellness industry is the regulatory framework in which these technologies are being developed. These developments are more commonly included in frameworks applicable to remote access health care and Medtech, as there is no separate regulatory system for women-focused technologies. This ensures that existing regulatory environments ensure that women receive safe and purposeful products and services while eliminating unnecessary or disproportionate obstacles to continuous innovation in poorly serviced spaces. Raises the question of whether the right balance can be achieved between the two.

In the United States, the growth of telemedicine faces regulatory obstacles due to limiting and conflicting state laws in key areas. These restrictions were temporarily exempted by the Declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Public Health Emergency (PHE) on January 31, 2020. This exemption has increased access to remote healthcare that can be provided to new and existing patients through third parties. It provides incentives for healthcare professionals participating in the application and Medicare, and can receive refunds for remote services at the same rate as direct visits. In addition to state-wide easing, telemedicine utilization in the United States has risen to 38 times the pre-pandemic level, allowing female-centric companies in the telemedicine sector to grow and expand their audience. PHE is a temporary measure and it is unclear if more permanent relaxation of existing regulations will be implemented, but developments in this area will impact continued innovation and access in women’s health care. ..

UK innovation faces a variety of legal challenges due to regulations that do not clearly reflect the new application-based digital environment. For example, MHRA regulates technologies that are classified as medical devices, including web-based applications. The regulatory framework aims to control regulated devices or software, or concepts intended to provide diagnostics, and / or to monitor health and well-being or provide general advice. Maintain a distinction from drugs intended to and software used to manage unregulated applications. New technologies focused on women have the potential to test the validity of these distinctions. For example, it is unclear whether applications aimed at tracking a person’s basal body temperature and promoting conception will be subject to existing medical device regulations.

These are some of the potential pitfalls of existing legislation and show how they interact with the development of technologies centered around women’s healthcare solutions. Parliamentarians and regulators will be able to unlock the full potential of the industry in the coming years by continuing to focus on women’s health strategies in relation to strengthening collaboration with innovators and investors.

