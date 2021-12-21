Launch of iQoo Neo5 SE and Neo5S: Specifications, Features





iQoo announced the latest lineup of Neo 5 series smartphones in China. Both Neo5S and Neo5SE have triple camera setups and high variable refresh rates.

Availability of pricing details for iQoo Neo 5SE and Neo 5S

The phone will be available for pre-order in China and will be released in that region within the next week. The Neo 5SE will be available on December 28th and the Neo 5S will be available on December 24th, 2021.

The cheaper Neo5SE will be available in three models. The basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is listed in the original 2199 (about Rs 26,100). The second model will be added to the storage to 256GB and the price is 2399 yuan (about 28,500 rupees), but in the final version the RAM will be raised to 12GB with 256GB storage and can be purchased for 2599 yuan (about 30,900 rupees) increase. .. Neo 5SE will be available in blue, white, and multicolor (pearl luster) options.

Neo 5S was released in three variations starting with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option (original 2699) (about 32,100 rupees). The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at 2899 yuan (about 34,500 rupees), and the best model 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is listed at 3199 yuan (about 38,000 rupees). Neo 5S is available in three colors: black, blue and orange.

iQoo Neo 5SE and Neo 5S specifications and hardware

Interestingly, the cheaper Neo 5SE 6.3-inch Full HD + LCD display works at a refresh rate of 144Hz. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256Gbs of internal storage. For thermal management, it also features a liquid cooling mechanism.

This phone offers a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP punched hole camera on the front. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with a 55W fast charge, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and standard connectivity options such as 5G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

The Neo 5S’s large 6.56 inch AMOLED display operates at a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12GB of RAM. It has the same internal storage size as the SE variant, is available up to 256GB, and comes with a highly conductive heat dissipation system.

For photography, there is a 45MP primary camera, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP telephoto lens. It also comes with support for slow motion capture, starry night mode for night video, and big movie mode. There is a 16MP camera for selfies and a 4,500mAh battery on the front that allows for a quick charge of 65W.

