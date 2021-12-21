How to Overcome Three Challenges to Build Comprehensive Digital Financial Services





The need for digital financial services has increased due to pandemics, but significant obstacles remain. The World Economic Forum and the Cambridge Alternative Finance Center are working together to work on a solution. Building a digital infrastructure for financial services is the most pressing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of almost every industry. In financial services, lockdown, social distance, and telecommuting have increased the need for digital payments, banks, and other products for individuals and businesses to effectively manage their financial lives in most countries. As a result, the need for accessible and affordable digital financial products is further highlighted in the pursuit of a comprehensive and equitable economic recovery and growth. As digital business becomes the norm, the development of comprehensive digital finance remains a major challenge.

Over the past few months, the Forum has collaborated with the Cambridge Alternative Finance Center (CCAF) at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School to co-sponsor a series of regional roundtables focused on fostering partnerships to promote comprehensive digital financial services. Did. Each of these roundtables, covering four regions, sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific, is a financial technology (fintech) company, existing financial institution, central bank, and finance. Regulators and the development community discuss key challenges and opportunities.

Each region, and frankly, all jurisdictions, has its own context that shapes the growth trajectory of digital financial services. However, these roundtables revealed that many stakeholders face very similar challenges in expanding comprehensive services in their respective countries and regions. It also revealed that partnership-based solutions involving both public and private stakeholders have the potential to address many of these common challenges. Three of the most common issues discussed, coupled with some potential solutions, are:

1. How fintech companies navigate the regulatory situation

The financial regulatory system has historically been designed for large financial institutions and has a more established and well-understood business model. While most fintechs aim to operate in a secure and compliant manner, innovative financial service providers, both within individual jurisdictions and across borders, should understand the relevant regulations. Of course, it is often difficult to comply. While many financial regulators have recently introduced measures such as innovation offices and regulatory sandboxes, companies are patchworking requirements from multiple institutions, along with significant uncertainty about the future evolution of regulation. Often faced with. In addition, in the relatively small domestic markets of many countries, FinTech needs to be expanded internationally. Nevertheless, the challenge of understanding and meeting regulatory requirements is often complicated when operating in multiple jurisdictions.

So what can you do? Regional roundtables revealed that open dialogue and open exchanges between regulators and FinTech are important steps in addressing these challenges. Through ongoing dialogue, regulators have the opportunity to better understand the technologies and business models that drive innovation, FinTech has the opportunity to learn more about specific regulatory approaches and requirements, and the existing regulatory framework is overburdened. You will have the opportunity to discuss what is likely to produce. .. Regular dialogue is not a breakthrough, but it can be very effective in developing the relationship between innovators and regulators who inform evidence-based regulation. Many roundtable attendees pointed out national or regional regulatory agencies and FinTech forums directly or digitally as a low-cost and influential solution.

Digital financial services are a complex and fluid ecosystem

2. How to promote financial and digital literacy

Despite increasing financial inclusion and the rapid proliferation of smartphones and other technologies, both financial literacy and digital literacy are barriers to the wider and sustainable adoption of digital financial services. Inadequate financial literacy, a long-recognized challenge around the world, is exacerbated by inadequate digital literacy, creating new consumer risks from increased use of digital financial intermediaries, channels, and tools. I am. Regional-wide roundtable participants will find that the combination of strategy and intervention is the educational foundation needed to better protect consumers and investors and enable more comprehensive and sustainable adoption of digital financial services. I found it useful to serve.

These strategies are generally grouped into top-down approaches and are usually national strategies involving central banks, regulators, education authorities, financial institutions, fintechs and the media. Bottom-up approach. In general, the focus is on individual digital financial services providers who have incorporated educational tools into the design and deployment of their products and services. In both cases, effective partnerships were seen as the key to success. This is relevant and attractive in addressing imminent problems through collaboration with various groups of stakeholders in the public and private sectors, the use of credible media, and close collaboration with civil society organizations. Includes interactive educational content and experience creation. The gap between financial literacy and digital literacy.

3. How to develop a digital financial infrastructure

Perhaps the most fundamental challenge identified across the region is to develop a more purposeful digital infrastructure to enable both fintech and financial institutions to provide digital financial services in a scalable manner as well. It was a necessity. Digital financial infrastructure contains key technical components such as mobile and broadband networks to support connectivity. It also includes digital identities, data standards and protocols needed to onboard customers, enable transactions and protect privacy.

The development of infrastructure for the digital economy is an integral part of society as a whole, transcending industry, and requires the cooperation of governments, technology providers, infrastructure builders, and groups of stakeholders within the digital finance ecosystem. Efforts in this area are important, including the EDISON Alliance, a forum that fosters partnerships on digital inclusion between the public and private sectors. However, much more is possible by building collaborative and innovative partnerships focused on the development of national, regional and global digital financial infrastructure.

COVID-19 has exposed digital inequality worldwide and exacerbated the digital divide. Almost half of the world is not online yet.

These deep digital gaps exacerbate inequality and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (as more basic services move online and pandemics highlight affordable challenges in wealthy countries. It is hindering the achievement of SDGs).

On the Davos Agenda, the World Economic Forum has launched the EDISON Alliance. This is the first cross-sector alliance to accelerate digital inclusion and connect key sectors of the economy.

The EDISON Alliance prioritizes digital inclusion as a platform for partners with a common purpose to achieve the SDGs. The vision is to enable everyone to participate in the digital economy at an affordable price.

Companies are invited to join the EDISON Alliance-read how to do it in Impact Story.

These challenges speak of a complex and fluid ecosystem in which digital financial services work. Addressing challenges from the perspective of this ecosystem involving all major stakeholder groups from both the public and private sectors is what kind of partnership-based solution best addresses them. Needed to identify.

Next year, the Forum and CCAF will convene a working group originating from this series of regional roundtables to expand and deepen the existing partnership model. Comprehensive economic recovery requires a prosperous and sustainable digital financial services sector, which requires all of us to be involved in building innovative partnerships to address common challenges. ..

Written by

Ben Weissman, Project Leader, Financial Innovation, World Economic Forum

Brian Chen Chang, Executive Director, University of Cambridge Judge Business School, Cambridge Alternative Finance Center

Cambridge University Judge Business School, Cambridge Alternative Finance Center, Associate Director of Business & Operations, Hunter Sims

Herman Smit, Associate Director of Data and Analysis, Cambridge Judge Business School, Cambridge Alternative Finance Center

Drew Propson, World Economic Forum, Head of Technology and Innovation in Financial Services

