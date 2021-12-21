Winter season celebrated by Google with animated Doodle in India and around the world





Winter has officially begun, and Google is celebrating the changes taking place in India and around the world with animated graffiti. The new Doodle appears in Google Search and welcomes the cold weather that has already hit different parts of the world. In the Northern Hemisphere, Tuesday, December 21, also known as the winter solstice, has the shortest sunlight and the longest nights. Also known as the longest night of the year.

Google has introduced an animated hedgehog in the snow on its website to mark the beginning of the winter season around the world. Clicking on Daddle gives users access to search results during the season.

According to Google’s Doodle site, Google Doodle in the winter of 2021 will be published in different parts of the world, including India, Canada, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

In addition to the beginning of winter, the winter solstice takes place on Tuesdays. This is the moment when the sun is in the sky and the maximum elevation of the day is the lowest, the shortest sunlight and the longest night of the year north of the equator. The day when that moment occurs is called the winter solstice or winter solstice. It also astronomically marks the beginning of winter and the end of autumn in the western part of the world.

According to the Norwegian site Time and Date, the winter solstice of 2021 will take place at 3:59 UTC (9:29 pm IST).

In many cultures around the world, the winter solstice is a special day and has been regarded as an important time of the year. It is also thought to be the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development. Jagmeet is available on Twitter @ JagmeetS13 or email [email protected] Please send us leads and tips. More Amazon Prime Video Partners with New Zealand Cricket in Livestream Matches from January 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/internet/news/winter-season-solstice-2021-google-doodle-celebrates-india-northern-hemisphere-2662517 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos