Supply chain, ethical AI, high-demand data pros





Who thought that 2021 would be easier than the 2020 pandemic year?

2020 meant working from home, reorganizing employees, moving to the cloud, and night-time pivoting to new channels to serve customers. In addition, organizations needed to accelerate digital transformation projects that they had previously planned to implement over multiple years.

The vaccine, which arrived for the masses in 2021, paved the way for organizations to start talking about new normals, including returning to the office for some. Still, the COVID variant reminded everyone that the world is still unpredictable.

2020 was a difficult year for data and analytics professionals. What do you do when historical data is no longer a good prediction of what will happen in the future? Pandemics have changed everything from commuting patterns to consumer behavior to the technology needed to get your job done. Then followed a year of working on the aftermath of these changes and refining processes, technology and insights.

Understanding the changing patterns enabled data and analytics innovation as one of the most important practices in the enterprise between 2021 and 2022.

From automation to supply chains to responsible / ethical AI, companies made progress in 2021, but more work needs to be done. Maybe that’s why data innovation professionals continue to be in high demand. Here we will look at some of the 2021 topics in data innovation.

automation

How to Choose Which RPA / Intelligent Automation Platform is Right for You Recent Omdia reports allow companies to make informed RPA and intelligent automation purchasing decisions.

RPA Deal Heats Up in Faster Digital Transformation Push automation is a key component to the success of today’s digital transformation, with several major technology vendors acquiring RPA vendors. We are adding features. For example, Tibco and Blue Prism are working together.

How IT Organizations Use Automation IT organizations are already implementing a lot of automation. Here’s how they update existing automation and pave the way for new things.

Data innovation workforce

Data and analytics salaries skyrocket in the recovery economy After a year of uncertainty, the employment market for data scientists and analytics professionals is heating up again. Highly Demanded and Highly Paid Data Engineers Get ready to pay 6 digits for new data engineers. BurtchWorks’ first salary survey, a quantitative recruiting firm, reveals salaries and trends that impact these data infrastructure professionals.

It’s easy to identify the IT sector where the shortage of IT skills is widening and there is a significant shortage of talented people with deepening skills.

technology

Introducing the Metaverse by the CIO The Metaverse has arrived. From business use cases to risks to vendors offered by companies such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and Facebook, CIOs need to know:

AIOps: Basic Blocks of Configurable Enterprises Inevitable changes are paving the way for flexible organizations, from IT to operations to the business itself.

Six Best Practices for NLP Implementation I have spent most of my career applying machine learning and natural language processing to solve user and business problems. Here are some guidelines I recommend.

Data Fabric: What the CIO Should Know What is a Data Fabric? Do all companies need it? Let’s take a look at this new technology and why it’s important.

Why Companies Are Training AI for the Local Market Machine learning models are often trained on US-based data. Artificial intelligence localization is an effort to create datasets for training models for many other markets in the world.

Ethics and environment

3 Component CIOs Need to Create an Ethical AI Framework CIOs should not wait for an ethical AI framework to become mandatory. Whether you buy or build technology, you need to put in place the process of incorporating ethics into your AI system.

Facebook Shuts Down Facial Recognition Facebook shuts down its facial recognition system and removes facial recognition templates for more than a billion individuals due to growing concerns about the use of technology as a whole. Privacy advocates welcomed the news.

A more comprehensive approach than the ethical AI startup model of former Google employees The ethical AI startup DAIR, backed by a large foundation, is directed and serviced by many companies, not just controlled by a few giant tech companies. We promise to focus on the AI ​​that provides. How are those goals consistent with your company’s unique AI ethics program?

Nine Ways to Reduce the Environmental Impact of Data IT Readers You can reduce the environmental impact of your data by considering a set of data sustainability principles.

How and Why Enterprises Need to Work on Ethical AI Artificial intelligence is becoming more common in enterprises, but ensuring ethical and responsible AI is not always a priority. Here’s how your organization can verify that:

More organizations are adopting the concept of responsible AI than the general AI ethical mistakes companies make, but false assumptions can hinder success.

Environmental, social and governance reports are becoming more important for technology vendors to target corporate ESG reports. Recently, two major tech vendors have announced new ESG solutions.

supply chain

The role of the CIO in maintaining a strong supply chain As the pandemic proved, a strong supply chain is essential for short-term and long-term business health. The CIO is in the best position to play an important role.

Will data and software platforms help ease the burden on the logistics supply chain as seaports, unprocessed supply chain cargo ships seeking digital support are waiting at the port?

Data analysis can modify the supply chain. Ultimately, many factors contributed to today’s supply chain crisis. Investing in analytics and technology helps individual companies survive, but it takes even longer for the overall crisis to resolve.

