Future WhatsApp features: new admin controls, shortcuts for quick replies, message responsiveness and more





WhatsApp continues to add new features to iOS and Android applications. Better management control in groups comes to WhatsApp with “Delete messages to everyone” feature. WhatsApp is also rolling out new shortcuts for sending quick replies to WhatsApp Business users. WhatsApp became a popular name many years ago and continues to be the most used instant messaging app in the world. WhatsApp has come a long way, despite many controversies. WhatsApp responds to new features, making it even more user-friendly and complicating time and demand. 2021 was a busy year for WhatsApp, but looking at all the features of Whatsapp in the future, it looks like the future will not change.

Future features such as deleting messages to everyone and new shortcuts for quick replies should reach users soon. A feature to delete everyone’s messages is currently under development, but a quick reply shortcut is available for some beta users on iOS and Android platforms. Let’s take a closer look at such features.

Remove message to everyone This new feature will be the first beta update next year. This allows group administrators to delete incoming messages. According to WABetaInfo, every time a message is deleted by a group administrator, the message “This was deleted by an administrator” is displayed. WABetaInfo The release date for this feature is unknown, but it will give the group administrator more privileges and help moderate the group better. WhatsApp recently updated the message deletion feature for all users so that they can undo messages within 7 days and 8 minutes. Quick Reply This feature has been added to WhatsApp Business on both iOS and Android platforms. Previous users had to type “/” in the chat box to choose from frequently sent messages and respond quickly. Currently, the same functionality has been added to the chat sharing action menu. WABetaInfo As shown in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the user has another entry point for selecting a quick reply message. This feature is currently being deployed for some beta testers. If you haven’t received it yet, you’ll need to wait for the next few updates before deploying the feature to your device. Sticker Store WhatsApp is testing a sticker store that allows you to choose stickers to send to someone in both desktop and web applications. The app is currently in beta and will soon be available to all users. Community The community feature allows group administrators to control multiple groups and create subgroups. This gives the administrator more control and communication from one place without switching the group to moderate. This feature is still in testing and may appear later next year. Responding to messages Like Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp users can use emoji to respond to messages. Currently, there are six emoji reactions being tested with this feature. The response is also displayed to the sender of the message. There is no confirmation as to when this update will be received, but it is expected that the way users respond to messages will change. Sticker Suggestions If you have downloaded a sticker pack on WhatsApp, enter a match for one or more stickers and the sticker icon will change. Please note that WhatsApp is created only on the device, not on WhatsApp’s servers, so it does not recognize the suggested stickers. This feature is open to users. If you transfer the sticker without saving WhatsApp users, you will be able to transfer the sticker immediately without saving. Currently, users need to save the stickers they receive and select them from the sticker menu to send, but this new feature allows users to create stickers directly without saving them.

