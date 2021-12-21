Google’s John Mueller on Brand Mention





Google’s John Mueller was asked if “brand mention” would help with SEO and ranking. John Mueller explained in detail that the brand mention is not the one used by Google.

What is a brand mention?

A brand reference is when one website refers to another. The SEO community has the idea that if one website mentions another website’s domain name or URL, Google will recognize this and count it like a link.

Brand mentions are also known as implicit links. Much was written about this 10 years ago, after Google’s patent, which mentions “implicit links,” surfaced.

There hasn’t been a solid review of why the concept of “brand mention” has nothing to do with this patent, but we’ll provide a shortened version later in this article.

John Mueller discussing brand mentions

Do brand mentions help with rankings?

The person asking the question wanted to know about brand mentions for ranking purposes. The idea of ​​”brand mention” has never been explicitly revisited, so the questioner has good reason to ask it.

advertisement

Continue reading below

That person asked a question:

“Does the mention of unlinked brands help with SEO rankings?”

Google does not use brand mentions

Google’s John Mueller replied that Google does not use “brand mentions” for link-related purposes.

Mueller explained:

“From my point of view, I don’t think I’ll ever use them to understand PageRank or website link graphs.

And it can be difficult to understand with just a simple mention. “

That part about being tricky is interesting.

He didn’t elaborate on why it’s so difficult, until later in the video, he said it’s hard to understand the subjective context of a website that mentions another website.

Brand mentions help raise awareness

Mueller then says that brand mentions may help disseminate information about the site about increasing popularity.

Mueller continued:

“But it can make people aware of your brand, and from that point of view, they are searching for your brand, and … obviously, they’ are searching for your brand. Hopefully they can quickly find you and go to your website.

And if they like what they see there, once again they can go away and recommend it to others. “

advertisement

Continue reading below

There is a problem with “brand mention”

Later, at 58 minutes, another person undoes the topic and asks how Google can handle spam sites that mention the brand in a negative way.

He said he could deny the link, but not the “brand mention”.

Mueller agreed and said it was one of the things that made it difficult to use brand references for ranking purposes.

John Mueller explained:

“It’s really hard to understand the almost subjective context of the mention.

Is it like a positive or negative reference?

Is it an ironic positive reference or an ironic negative reference? How do you know?

And in addition to all that, there are a lot of spam sites that can just spin the content, or they can be malicious about the content they create …

I don’t think all of them can be used in the same way as links.

… I think it’s too confusing to use as a clear signal. “

Where does the “brand mention” come from?

The idea of ​​”brand mention” has been bouncing back for over a decade.

There were no research papers or patents to support it. “Brand mention” is literally an idea that someone invented from thin air.

However, the idea of ​​”brand mention” began in 2012 when patents that seemed to confirm the idea of ​​brand mention surfaced.

This has a long story, so I’ll summarize it.

The 2012 patent was misunderstood in several different ways, as most people at the time, including myself, didn’t read the entire patent from start to finish.

The patent itself is about ranking web pages.

The structure of most Google patents consists of introductory paragraphs that explain the content of the patent, followed by a detailed explanation page.

Introductory paragraph explaining what it is about the state:

“A device that contains methods, systems, and computer programs for ranking search results.”

advertisement

Continue reading below

Few people have read the first part of the patent.

Everyone focused on one paragraph in the middle of the patent (9 out of 16 pages).

In that paragraph there is a reference to what is called an “implicit link”.

The word “implicit” is mentioned only four times throughout the patent, all four times in that single paragraph.

Therefore, when this patent was discovered, the SEO industry focused on that single paragraph as evidence that Google is using brand references.

To understand what an “implicit link” is, you need to scroll back to the first paragraph. Here, Google’s patent authors describe what is called a “reference query” that is not a link but is used for ranking purposes. Like a link.

What is a reference query?

A reference query is a search query that contains a reference to a URL or domain name.

The patent states:

“A reference query for a particular resource group may be a previously submitted search query that was classified as referencing a resource for a particular resource group.”

advertisement

Continue reading below

Elsewhere, patents provide a more specific explanation:

“If a query contains terms that the system recognizes as referencing a particular resource, you can classify the query as referencing a particular resource.

… Search queries that contain the term “example.com” can be categorized as referencing their home page. “

The patent summary at the beginning of the document ensures that the link to the website is independent, counts referral queries, and uses that information to use the “change factor” to rank the web page. Explains how to create.

“… Determine each number of reference queries for each of the multiple resource groups. For each of the multiple groups of resources, determine each group-specific change factor. For each group-specific change factor. Is based on the number of independent links and the number of reference queries in the group. “

The entire patent is primarily based on these two very important factors: the number of independent backlinks and the number of reference queries. The terms reference query and reference query have been used 39 times in patents.

advertisement

Continue reading below

As mentioned above, reference queries are used for ranking purposes such as links, but they are not links.

The patent states:

“The implicit link is a reference to the target resource …”

When this patent refers to implicit links, it is clear that it refers to reference queries. This simply means searching using keywords and the domain name of your website, as described above.

The idea of ​​brand mention is wrong

The entire idea of ​​”brand mention” became part of SEO’s belief system, depending on how the patent was misunderstood.

But now you know the facts and why the “brand mention” is not real.

In addition, John Mueller confirmed that.

“Brand mentions” are completely random invented by someone in the SEO community from a creepy point.

Quote

Ranking search result patent

Watch John Mueller discuss “brand mention” at the 44:10 minute mark. The second part of the brand mention begins with the 58:12 minute mark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-seo-brand-mentions/430848/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos