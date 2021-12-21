iNeuron launches an on-demand OTT platform for education that unleashes the ocean of learning under the OneNeuron program





The well-known Ed-Tech start-up iNeuron was first launched, and the only OTT platform of its kind, OneNeuron, is an innovative mode for education. The best feature of the platform is on-demand education services, which they claim you ask us to offer. Through this platform, iNeuron brings new concepts to the education system that can revolutionize the current online learning mode. The OneNeuron program has many areas. Data science, big data, machine learning, MERN stack, full stack data science, data analysis, cloud (GCP, Azure, AWS), Tableau, Power BI, R programming, competitive programming and more.

Do you assume that you have enough knowledge of the book when technology is changing rapidly? Is learning at your own pace humane? Are you spending a lot of time looking for resources to clarify your question? Does your learning give you the confidence to be absorbed by the industry? Or are you ready for work?

iNeuron understands the learner’s problem domain and comes up with OneNeuron’s unique platform as a solution.

On-demand function

The course bundle included in the OneNeuron program consists of many live work projects for implementing and including job preparation modules. Apart from this subscription to this program, it unleashes the demand that all subscribers can raise.

Request a new course if it is not part of the Tech Neuron bundle. If it is newly launched with an old or existing course, it will request the addition of a new module. Request a one-on-one suspicious clear session. If necessary, request expert clarification of the topic.On-hand support for any questions or explanations Requests for the final hour of interview preparation or mock interviews by professionals Feel free to raise requests and suggestions to help and achieve your learning experience

With so many courses, iNeuron promises to keep adding new modules every week.

Features of One Neuron

Course details

Cost-effectiveness and cost comparison:

These exciting courses consist of project and job preparation, and on-demand services, offered at a minimum and affordable annual subscription of 6000 Indian Rupees + GST. If you have more than 100 courses in your bundle, the cost per course is less than 60 Indian Rupees, but world-class services like the one above are relevant and valuable.

Bonus Offer: As a lunch offer, iNeuron will offer an OTT subscription to Lifetime at the same price if you subscribe within January 15, 2010.

What is the One Neuron Program?

CEO and co-founder iNeuron, Sudhanshu Kumar, describes the newly launched OTT platform and its many features of the need to move from what should provide an education system to what learners are looking for. He explains that One Neuron is all about Education As-a-Service and we are asking you to provide it. Sudhanshu added that on-demand services in education are carefully curated so that learners can unlock all types of services associated with them when they enroll in OneNeuron. 24/7 technical guidance, answering on-demand questions, creating resumes, explaining one-on-one topics, and more. Even learners can request brand new courses or new modules based on their needs that are not on the list at no additional cost.

iNeuron recently received funding from the S Chand Group and assigned them to advance the learning experience. CIO and co-founder iNeuron, Krish Naik, reports that by the first week of January 22, a new facility will be opened in the office and all OneNeuron program subscribers will have access to the Super High-Tech Innovation Lab. did. You’ll have the opportunity to have a live experience and work on high-tech products such as drones, robotics, self-driving cars and many other cutting-edge technologies. He also said that we were soon preparing an incubation facility for selected learners. There they are free to realize their innovative business ideas and use our resources freely.

Chief Business Officer Uday Mishra has updated that the entire iNeuron team is extremely energetic, vibrant and successful. He explains iNeuron’s mission, why certificate courses alone are not enough to improve knowledge, and why learners really need to understand industry-specific education. iNeuron has already invested heavily to increase the number of thousands of students who are well-capacity to absorb in the industry. Our achievers are being developed by leading multinationals simply because the experience they receive in the process of learning with us is charismatic. We prepare them in a 360 degree way, the level of learning they receive is based on purely real-time hands-on work, and includes recent research papers best suited for the industry.

The sales and marketing team is headed by Darious and Pranjal, while the entire operation is headed by Dibyanshu Kumar. With their leadership and the right approach, companies tend to reach new heights and successfully launch the One Neuron program.

The launch event, held in Taj Bangalore, was attended by a variety of leaders, students and achievers in the education industry and successfully worked with the learning and support provided by iNeuron. OneNeuron’s launch event traditionally began with lighting the lamps and remembering the Vidya goddess Saraswati Ji. Officials from different parts of India attended the event and were blessed with more success in this program.

