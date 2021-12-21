New HBCU Attitude at Google: How Tech Giants Are Trying to Strengthen Partnerships with Historically Black Colleges





Key insights Google is working to promote deliberate partnerships and changing the way we approach HBCU. Derek McGowan, who joined the tech giant in March, is leading a new initiative. A shift will occur after Google has been criticized following the dismissal of two prominent black women.

Earlier this month, graduate students from all over the country gathered at the University of California, Berkeley campus to participate in the John E. Martin Mental Healthcare Challenge hosted by Berkeley and Google. We support the mental health of our employees.

Among the participating schools are 8 Historical Black Universities, Alabama A & M University, Claflin University, Florida A & M University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A & T State University, Prairieview A & M University, Tennessee State University and Winston Salem State University. .. How Google is working on HBCU.

Yolanda Washington, program manager for Google’s talent pipeline, told Plug. We now have the opportunity to say hey, we can meet you face to face, meet from toe to toe, and say, this is what we can do with you. We are here to support you and you can move forward and create those opportunities.

Derek McGowan, head of Google’s Talent Pathways & Partnerships, said Google’s focus was previously on building a pipeline to HBCU, but now it’s shifting to deliberate partnership building. Stated.

The pipeline is straight, McGowan told The Plug. It may block the pipeline, stop it, and change your mind about what you thought you could do.

The road met you where you were, put you there, guided you as a partner and a trusted ally, and he continued. Your way may go to Berkeley’s Mental Health Program, learn about your project and what your abilities are, and say now, hey, the potential way you go into Google on Google here it is. That’s not the case, if you don’t have this, this, and this, we’re not going to call or talk to you.

Prior to March, Google didn’t have the position of McGowans, which he described as straddling talent acquisition and DEI.

Just months before he joined the company, Google was in the midst of controversy after two prominent black women, recruiter April Curly and AI researcher Timnit Gebru, were fired. .. With the dismissal, HBCU 20×20, an organization that connects students and graduates to work and internships, has terminated its partnership with Google on allegations of discrimination by women.

McGowan did not directly mention Curly’s firing and subsequent controversy, but said he was looking ahead.

In my case, he said, the focus wasn’t on what happened, but on what we’re doing to make things better for everyone.

According to the 2021 Annual Diversity Report, only 4.4% of Google’s US workforce is black, well below the 13% of the US workforce currently made up of blacks. The Corporate Diversity Report shows how HBCU is used as a way to increase the number of black Google employee representatives.

One of those efforts is the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. The program, launched in October 2020 in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Foundation, will bring corporate training tools to the school’s career center. Google has invested more than $ 1 million in these centers.

This summer, Google will offer a total of $ 50 million to 10 HBCUs, each with an unlimited $ 5 million grant for scholarships, on-campus technology infrastructure building, curriculum development, and career preparation programs. Another effort was taken when it was received. This was Google’s greatest financial commitment to HBCU to date.

In September of this year, Google announced the recipients of its second $ 5 million Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. Eleven of the 50 recipients, almost a quarter, were HBCU graduates.

“HBCU 20×20 supports and encourages entrepreneurship within HBCU and the black community. We are proud of the founders of HBCU who have been selected to participate in the Google program and their efforts are at their best. I hope there is. I advise you to make sure they are growing an inclusive community within the company and start by correcting the mistakes made to April Curly and Dr. Timnit Gebru. ” Nicole Tinson, CEO of HBCU20x20, said in a statement to the plug.

Google for Startups also supports a $ 1 million venture capital lab fund run by HBC Uvc. This will provide HBCU students and graduates with a hands-on investment experience.

In 2022, McGowan said Google would revamp its Tech Exchange program to take students from a minority institution to the Google campus in Mountain View, California, where they would learn directly from tech giants. The company is looking at ways to reduce its reliance on program locations for next year.

The company is currently piloting space on five HBCUs called Google Annex. This has the potential to improve the skills of students and professors who have acquired the skills and knowledge directly from Google.

There are also plans to help Google include the HBCU in the New Year at the Monterey Jazz Festival. McGowan said his team will work with the White House Initiative on HBCU to do something for students as well as some of the top HBCU leaders.

A fair amount of HBCU programming is flowing through Google’s pipes, but in the end, if you adopt and maintain a new voice, you’ll see the effectiveness of this new approach.

