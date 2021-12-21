Five important guardrails to get the ML model on track





There is no doubt that AI and machine learning (ML) will play an increasingly important role in the development of enterprise technology and will support a wide range of corporate initiatives over the next few years.

Global revenues for the AI ​​market, including software, hardware and services, will reach $ 341.8 billion this year, growing at an annual rate of 18.8% and expected to exceed $ 500 billion by 2024, according to market research firm IDC. It has been. And by 2026, 30% of organizations will routinely rely on the insights supported by AI / ML to drive actions that could increase the desired outcome by 60% (in fact, 30%). It may be a low estimate).

Despite being optimistic, the dirty secret of the Deep Neural Networks (DNN) models that are driving the proliferation of ML adoption is that researchers do not understand exactly how they work. .. If IT leaders leverage technology without understanding the basics of its operation, there is a risk of many negative consequences. The system can be unsafe in the sense that it is biased, unpredictable, and / or can produce results that are not easily understood by human operators. These systems may also contain peculiarities that can be exploited by attackers.

When ML is applied to mission-critical applications, CIOs and their engineering teams face a paradox. The choice between better and worse outcome risks that ML can offer. This can even be a moral dilemma. Suppose the DNN used to process medical images is better able to recognize certain types of cancer than a typical practitioner. Are we morally obliged to practice this technology, which can have a positive life-saving effect, even if we do not know how it will achieve its results?

The long-term goal of some ML researchers is to gain a more complete understanding of DNN, but practitioners are now and by then, especially if bad consequences can be life-threatening or property-threatening. What should i do?

Establishing machine learning guardrails

Engineers have faced similar situations in the past. For example, in the early days of aviation, we did not fully understand the underlying physics and ability to analyze aircraft design. To make up for that lack of understanding, aviation engineers and test pilots identify the range of motion in which the aircraft can fly safely, and through flight control systems, pilot training, etc., the aircraft makes its safe envelope.

The same approach to developing a safe and predictable motion envelope can be applied to ML by putting the ML model in orbit and creating guardrails that minimize the possibility of unsafe and / or unpredictable outputs. Below are the recommended approaches to establishing a safe and predictable ML system.

1. Identify the range of model output that is considered safe. Once you have identified a safe output range, you can move the model backwards to identify a safe set of inputs whose output always fits within the desired envelope. Researchers have shown that this analysis can be performed on certain types of DNN-based models.

2. Install the guardrail “in front” of the model. Once you know the safe range of your inputs, you can install software guardrails in front of your model to hide the inputs that move to unsafe locations. In effect, guardrails keep the ML system under control. We don’t know exactly how the model will reach a particular output, but we will find that the output is always safe.

3. Focus on the model that produces predictable results. In addition to keeping the output within a safe range, I also want to know that the model does not produce results that swing violently from one part of the output space to another. For certain classes of DNNs, even small changes in the input can cause the output to change proportionally so that it does not unexpectedly jump to a completely different part of the output range.

4. Train a safe and predictable model. Researchers are looking for ways to subtly modify DNN training to accommodate the above analysis without compromising pattern recognition capabilities.

5. Stay agile. Since this is a fast-moving space, it is important to incorporate the guardrail into the ML architecture and maintain the agility to evolve and improve the guardrail as new technologies become available.

The immediate task of IT leaders is to ensure that they manage the ML model they develop and deploy. While gaining a better understanding of how DNN works, establishing guardrails is an important tentative step.

