Google wants Dragonscale Solar to take the wing at the Silicon Valley site





Google Bayview Campus in Mountain View. (Chris McCanny / Heatherwick Studios)

Mountain View — Google is confident that dragon-scale solar panels on the Mountain View canopy campus could step up high-tech Titan’s efforts to generate green energy.

The search giant has installed solar panels, derived from what the dragon scales look like, on two new mountain view campuses with eye-catching designs.

Based in Mountain View, Google believes that dragon-scale components can revolutionize the sun and extend the amount of time the panel can draw energy from the sun.

The Mountain View Dragon Scale Panel project is headed by Google’s district and renewable energy leader Asim Tahir.

Google Charleston East Canopy Campus in Mountain View. (Chris McAnneny / Heatherwick Studio) Construction workers will install dragon-scale solar panels on the rooftop of Google’s Bayview office development. (Chris McCanny / Heatherwick Studios)

Two Mountain View office complexes with a canopy roof and dragon-scale solar panels are located on the Charleston East Campus on the corners of North Shoreline Boulevard and Charleston Road, and on the corners of Lomax Lane and Light Avenue on NASA Ames Research’s grounds. It is a bay view campus. center.

“The challenge we all have with solar energy is to match the time available for carbon-free energy with the time it takes,” says Tahill.

Traditional solar arrays are flat and can usually capture the sun from only one direction.

Google’s two new campuses in Mountain View have panels that allow sunlight to be captured from different angles. This also increases the number of hours of the day that can trap the energy of the sun.

“Unlike flat roofs, which generate peak power at the same time of the day, our dragon-scale solar skins generate long daytime power,” Google said in a blog post.

Google’s Bayview campus in Mountain View on the premises of the NASA Ames Research Center. (Chris McCanny / Heatherwick Studios)

In addition, the characteristic canopy roofs of both complexes further enhance the building’s ability to capture the sun’s rays.

“This design not only improves the energy efficiency of the building, but it can also be adjusted when and when energy is needed,” says Tahir.

When both campuses are up and running, renewable energy sources provide most of the building’s power requirements.

“Charleston East and Bayview will have about 7 megawatts of renewable energy installed, generating about 40% of energy demand,” Google said in a blog post.

A close-up of a dragon-scale solar panel on the roof of a Bayview campus office building with mountain views. (Chris McCanny / Heatherwick Studios)

Another big difference between the two campus Google panels and the traditional array is that Google not only installed the solar panels in the structure after the exterior was completed, but also integrated the dragon-scale components into the building design from the beginning. is.

Still, to speed up the component manufacturing cycle, Google uses 3ft x 5ft traditional size panels, even though the building itself with a canopy roof and dragon scale panels looks unique. I decided to.

Google’s Bayview campus has additional key energy components that can make the complex completely carbon-free.

In addition to dragon-scale solar panels, the Bayview Campus uses rooftop energy components in harmony with the geothermal pile beneath the office complex to cool and heat vast structures in hot weather and heat in cold weather. Create an energy arrangement.

The campus uses solar panels reminiscent of dragon scales on the roof of the canopy in harmony with the geothermal pile beneath the office complex to cool vast structures in hot weather and heat them in cold weather. Create a deployment.

“You can unlock geothermal power in a variety of new locations,” Google owner Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a May keynote.

Google owner Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at Google’s I / O conference in May 2021 about the concept of the Google Bay View campus next to him. (Google LLC)

One of these applications is occurring on the Bayview campus.

According to Pichai, this is happening here in Mountain View. We are building a new campus of the highest sustainable standards. “

Ultimately, the two new campuses could help bring Google closer to its goal of operating in a completely carbon-free manner by 2030.

“We don’t want to waste resources,” Tahir said. “We want to recover energy, not waste it.”

Asim Tahir, a leader in renewable energy in Google’s district. (Chris McCanny / Heatherwick Studios)

