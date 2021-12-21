Follow technology: why innovation is key to more sustainable food choices





The following is a guest post from Dan Glickman, a former USDA secretary and a member of the advisory board of Good Meat, a growing meat company that is a subsidiary of EatJust.

This holiday season brings together families to enjoy their favorite festive dishes, so it’s important to consider what happened to the ocean recently at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). It demonstrated the global urgency and common commitment to deal constructively with climate change. Climate change, if left unaddressed, affects all aspects of human existence, especially food production. We also need to recognize the importance of innovation as a driving force in food and agriculture, as food safety, safety and rarity are paramount to many.

Disintegration of weather patterns, excessive rainfall, drought, water scarcity, heat and temperature rise, combined with carbon and methane emissions, have a direct impact on crop production, livestock breeding and marine fishing capacities around the world. .. These activities lead to food shortages and rising prices for all of us, especially for people in poorer regions of developing countries. Agriculture is the main cause of this situation, which farmers and ranchers understand.

Dan Glickman

Permission granted by Dangrickman

Smart people in the food and agriculture community are not only actively working on solutions to improve soil health, but also better water conservation technologies, no-till farming, carbon sinks, and enhanced animal feeding methods. , Reporting more sustainable animal production practices. -Technology investment surged to $ 7.9 billion in 2020 and is on track to exceed that number in 2021. However, these solutions are not accepted by everyone, and some of these efforts do not respond to changing consumer attitudes towards protecting the environment.

Modern science shows that large-scale agriculture is a major cause of carbon and methane emissions, which means that the burden of resolving our climate crisis should be disproportionate to it. Not. But the agricultural community has the opportunity today to play an important role in creating and maintaining a healthier planet for all of us for future generations.

Consider options

In addition to improving traditional animal and plant production conservation practices, there is a need to actively work to give consumers the option of producing food in new, safe and sustainable ways. The private sector should not be afraid to consider all the options that will help feed a hungry world and adopt innovative production technologies that are consistent with reducing carbon and methane emissions.

Significant progress has been made in the field of alternative protein sources over the last five years. Plant-based protein products are widespread and are often sold as a way to provide consumers with the nutrients they need to reduce their dependence on animal farming without compromising functionality or flavor. From mung bean eggs to burgers made from peas and potatoes, consumer demand for plant-based kitchen staples is increasing, and the products themselves are becoming more delicious.

Another exciting alternative protein opportunity is cellular agriculture, producing animal-based meat, poultry, and seafood products from cell culture rather than directly from animals. No one carves cultivated Christmas ham this year, but many well-funded start-ups want to bring their products to market in our lifetime. These entrepreneurs are motivated by a variety of factors, including environmental awareness. Sure, it’s too early to know, but cultivated meat makers believe that procuring sustainable energy can help their industry play a meaningful role in combating climate change. ..

Consumers have shown an appetite for all of these products, primarily to reduce their environmental impact, and to the regulatory authorities, objectively and scientifically consistent with ensuring the safety of these and other new protein sources. We request that you carry out a based review. Food supply. At the same time, the traditional agriculture and livestock industry needs to continue to improve its environmental and product footprints.

Advances in science and technology will enable us to sustainably feed a hungry world as the world’s population grows and climate challenges affect food supplies, which are further complicated by COVID-related supply chain problems. It is imperative to accept the opportunities it brings.

