TikTok surpasses Google to win Cloudflares 2021 traffic rating The Register





According to the Cloudflares Radar service, TikTok became the most popular website in the world in 2021.

According to Cloudflares’ description of how radar calculates site popularity, its rating is derived from the aggregated data from 1.1.1.1 Public DNS Resolver and the set of data Cloudflare has regarding global Internet traffic patterns.

However, it’s unclear how Cloudflare will determine the rankings, but the fact that the radar was launched in September 2020 means that the year’s rating was based on less data.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 enterprise sites for 2021 and 2020.

1 TikTok.com Google.com 2 Google.com Facebook.com 3 Facebook.com Microsoft.com 4 Microsoft.com Apple.com 5 Apple.com Netflix.com 6 Amazon.com Amazon.com 7 Netflix.com TikTok.com 8 YouTube.com YouTube.com 9 Twitter.com Instagram.com 10 WhatsApp.com Twitter.com

Since Cloudflares is a network grooming company, there is no opinion as to why TikTok has overtaken its rivals. However, according to the analysis, TikTok first surpassed global traffic on February 17, 2021, and then recorded a few more days in the top slots by March. TikTok has taken the lead most of the day since August 10, 2021.

Google sometimes records a day on the chart, but TikTok is a leader most days.

YouTube topped the charts on February 2nd, when the Super Bowl commercial debuted, which was also the day after the coup in Myanmar and was mistakenly recorded in an exercise video broadcast on local television. , Widely shared on YouTube.

Cloudflare ranks Facebook in 3rd place, except for the October outage, when Facebook fell to 4th place.

This is usually a Microsoft.com slot. This is because Cloudflare counts traffic to Teams and Office 365. Apple’s ranking is backed by traffic to Apple TV +.

Cloudflares has also noticed the strong performance of Chinese companies. AlibabasTaobao.com is the world’s second busiest e-commerce site, and JD.com has surpassed Shopify.com to become one of the world’s top 100 sites in just a few days.

China’s fast fashion outlet shein.com beat Bestbuy.com and Target.com in the week before Christmas 2020. Since then, it has peaked at number 301 on the global traffic charts.

Cloudflares revealed more events and weirdness in the Radar results summary here.

