Tech Group Promotes More TMF Financing, Collaboration to Run CX EO – MeriTalk





The Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI), a technology trading group aimed at helping governments shape innovation, has funded the Biden administration with the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) and with industry stakeholders. Increasing both cooperation, President Biden’s Customer Experience (CX) Presidential Order (EO).

In a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Shalanda Young, ADI expressed its support for the CX-focused Office of Management and Budget. However, ADI also urged the administration to work with Congress on some recommendations that would help facilitate the purpose of the order.

Jason Miller, Deputy Director of Management at OMB, previously stated that all actions required by EO can be completed with existing resources, but ADI is for a sustainable customer-centric digital experience. Said that more funds are needed.

Current investments in the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) and Federal Citizen Services Fund (FCSF) are allocated to a combination of corporate upgrades and the technology needs faced by citizens. With the identification of key services offered by 35 influential service providers, ADI writes that current funding levels will not be sufficient to provide a continuous and up-to-date customer-centric digital experience. increase.

According to the group, governments need to work with Congress to provide significant resources to effectively upgrade and continuously improve these important digital life experiences through funding such as TMF and FCSF. I have.

ADI also encourages governments to work regularly with stakeholders in the private industry to achieve the actions outlined in EO and to identify innovative commercial solutions that are already available. I asked.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the General Services Administration (GSA), and other designated bodies act against the EO’s directives, so they are the best available to partner with the industry to drive these digital. Technology and services need to be implemented. Experience, the letter says. By leveraging commercial solutions and best practices, we achieve our goal of delivering a frictionless and secure digital experience validated by countless customer interactions across industries such as banking and healthcare. Useful for.

In addition, ADI called on the OMB and the government to complement EO by providing guidance on how to implement the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA) passed in 2018.

Finally, ADI reminded OMB that investing in cybersecurity and security development practices is essential to digital modernization. ADI also said government agencies should invest in federal labor education to enable the use of the latest digital services.

