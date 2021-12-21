Google Maps rollout area busy feature to help avoid visits to crowded areas





Google Maps has begun rolling out features that highlight the busiest areas of your city or town. Called “Area Busyness,” this new service is designed to avoid congestion and instantly identify if there are more footprints in a neighborhood or part of the city than usual. This feature works across platforms, including Android and iOS, and works in areas with recreational facilities such as restaurants, shops, and museums. Users in India and around the world will be able to experience the Area Busy feature after getting an updated version of Google Maps on their device.

Released last month, Area Busyness on Google Maps combines live busy trends to show you the busiest places in a particular city or town. The busyness trend is alleged to be based on aggregated and anonymized location history data that Google collects from people who select it from their Google account.

This data helps us calculate how busy a place is every hour of the week, Google explained in a blog post.

The area closest to the busiest state is labeled as a crowded area on Google Maps. Once tapped, you need to see a graph showing how busy the area is at different times of the day and a directory of restaurants, shops, recreational locations (such as museums) within it.

Google Maps has begun displaying the “Busy Area” label in India and around the world

Google has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Area Business feature is currently being rolled out to all users around the world, with India being part of the rollout.

Busy information has been included in Google Maps since 2016. You can find that information by tapping on a specific location on the map. Last year, Google Maps also introduced indicators under the name of the place, such as not usually too busy, usually not too busy.

However, Google is now directly expanding its efforts by starting to directly highlight busy areas on virtual maps. This update also occurs during the emergence of Omicron variants of coronavirus. This allows people to stay indoors and avoid visiting crowded areas.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development.

